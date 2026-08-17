Leaf Restaurant announces new ownership under Chef Lauren Rosellini and celebrates 20th anniversary

The restaurant, located at 1710 Pearl St., will transition from Three Leaf Concepts to Executive Chef Lauren Rosellini, who has served as Leaf's executive chef since 2024. Courtesy: Leaf

The restaurant, located at 1710 Pearl St., will transition from Three Leaf Concepts to Executive Chef Lauren Rosellini, who has served as Leaf's executive chef since 2024. Courtesy: Leaf

BOULDER, Colo. — Leaf Vegetarian Restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the Boulder community Wednesday, Aug. 26, while also marking a change in ownership.

The restaurant, located at 1710 Pearl St., will transition from Three Leaf Concepts to Executive Chef Lauren Rosellini, who has served as Leaf's executive chef since 2024.

The anniversary celebration will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will feature a refreshed atmosphere, food and signature drinks, including nonalcoholic options. The event will also include giveaways, a themed photo booth, music played on vinyl and announcements about the restaurant's future.

Leaf's new look. Courtesy: Leaf

Tickets are $20 per person and include admission to the anniversary celebration and its offerings. Guests can call Leaf at 303-442-1485 to make a reservation or get additional information.

Rosellini said she is excited to take on a larger role in the Boulder community and bring new ideas to the restaurant.

“I am incredibly excited and thankful to be stepping into a larger role in the community,” Rosellini said. “I truly cannot wait to bring so many new ideas to life, and to see new and familiar faces at all of our upcoming events and services.”

Under Rosellini's leadership, Leaf will continue its focus on plant-forward and vegetarian cuisine, sustainability and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant highlights local farms, distilleries, breweries and makers through its evolving menu.

The ownership change also makes Leaf a woman-owned business while maintaining its focus on farm-fresh, organic and local offerings and many of the restaurant's longtime dishes.

Leaf's delicious enmoladas. Courtesy: Leaf

Leaf's anniversary celebration will be held at 1710 Pearl St. in Boulder from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Admission is $20 per person.