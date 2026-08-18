From chemistry to railroads: The story of Boulder Scientific Company

By Larry Westrum

Boulder Scientific Company (BSC) is headquartered in Mead, Colorado, with two other facilities in Longmont and Holland, Mich. BSC is a fine and specialty-chemical manufacturing company serving the plastics, pharmaceutical, defense, aerospace and semiconductor industries. The majority owner is private equity firm Quad C.

The chemical manufacturing company was founded by John Birmingham in 1972 on W. Pearl Street in Boulder. After outgrowing his modest startup space in Boulder, BSC was temporarily moved to Longmont.

Finally, the plant relocated next to a rail spur in Mead. Birmingham was a lifelong rail enthusiast and founded the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railway in Cripple Creek in 1967. In addition to that, he had numerous steam engines and rail stock. In 2007, Birmingham founded the Hudson Terminal Rail Services for transloading fracking sand.

Birmingham got his Bachelor of Science in chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his doctorate at Harvard University in the mid 1950s. Birmingham’s graduate school advisor was Geoff Wilkinson, co-winner of the 1973 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Birmingham and wife Miriam founded BSC in 1961. In the early days of BSC, Birmingham manufactured and sold a portable beryllium detector used in beryllium mining operations.

After a year at an accounting firm, Birmingham came to Colorado to work on borane fuels for Beechcraft in Boulder. After Beechcraft, he went on to Arapahoe Chemicals in Boulder, located where the Target at the intersection of 28th Street and Pearl Street is now located.

At the time, Arapahoe Chemicals produced a variety of organometallic chemicals. Arapahoe moved to a larger facility on 55th Street, where it operated for a time but was bought out by Syntex Corp in 1994, then to Roche Holding in 2011, and finally to International Chemical Investors Group, with rebranding to Corden Pharma Colorado.

Birmingham left during the Syntex years to forge his own path with BSC. The company focuses on small-volume, high-value substances critical for today’s specialty chemical technology.

The types of products BSC manufacturers are for applications where relatively small quantities of chemical reagents are made and shipped worldwide. The company is a world-class organometallic catalyst manufacturer. Catalysts are substances that allow chemical reactions to proceed at lower temperatures than would be needed without the catalyst. Catalysts participate in chemical transformations and are cycled repeatedly, up to thousands of times per catalyst molecule.

To accomplish this, BSC has a research and development department of 25 chemists, including 16 with doctorates.

Chemical catalysts of the sort BSC manufactures are often at the very heart of a customer’s process technology. The catalyst or other products must be delivered at very high purity at minimum cost. Air and moisture will decompose the products, so everything in processing is done strictly in the absence of air. This requirement by itself means that all processing is performed in tightly sealed containment. Air cannot get in, and the process chemicals cannot escape. All liquid and solid waste produced in manufacturing is shipped off-site to approved waste processors for efficient incineration.

Birmingham passed away at 87 in 2017. His elder son, Scott Birmingham, took over the helm until the company was bought out. The younger Birmingham still holds a minority share of BSC.

The current CEO of BSC is Rich Preziotti, an engineer. BSC employs about 200 people across three sites. Under Rich’s guidance, the Longmont facility has expanded from warehousing to manufacturing within the existing building to serve a widening spectrum of products. A new warehouse is currently under construction.

Since the buyout by Quad C in 2019, much effort and resources have been invested in modernizing the Mead physical plant and equipment. The Longmont facility has seen considerable updating with new equipment and automation as well. More recently, a pilot plant facility has been leased from Michigan State University for a broader spectrum of development work.

Safety is the number one priority, along with environmental protection. Environmental protection and worker safety are constantly monitored and operators are given recurrent training.