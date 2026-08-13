Visual art

Connecting Through Art 

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Aug. 13, 2026
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Credit: Steve A Johnson

By Riggs Robertson 

The connective power of art has persisted since humans were able to create pigments and paint in rough cave walls.

A physical or visual representation of inner turmoil, joy, elation, anger and all emotions in between draws us to these representative artists and their ability to give these emotions life and meaning. That could not be more true than the work at Ana’s Art Gallery, located a block away from the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder.

Ana’s Art Gallery has devoted its time and energy to highlighting artists and works from the Caribbean, Africa and various other continents, to celebrate the rich creativity of talented individuals. Owner Ana Weir has curated a space for artists to express, glow and make their vision known. There is a uniqueness to the gallery that would be impossible to manufacture, imitate or create into a facsimile just from the sheer amount of individuality that each piece has.

Featured artists include Ober Luis Monje Hinojosa, with his vibrant colors, sharp edged paintings. Toeing the line with realism while capturing all of the feeling of an action.

The gallery also includes Milene Busutil. The unrelenting gaze of her pieces stares at the observer, not unkindly in most cases, but with a fervent persistence of connection.

Connection through art is one of the most natural activities that humans can participate in, but so easily forgotten in the everyday need for movement and distractions.

Ana’s Art Gallery “prides itself on giving individual attention to each customer,” which is evident in everything that the gallery has set itself up to be. It takes work to be a version of a business to be proud of. But Ana’s Art Gallery excels in every facet. Located at 1100 Spruce St. #101 in Boulder.

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