Uncategorized Food News Food

Hundy’s is bringing a taste of Biryani to American dinner plates

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Jul. 30, 2026
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Credit: Saveurs Secretes

Credit: Saveurs Secretes

By Emma Houckes

If you’re looking to expand your palate, Hundy’s offers a Kolkata Biryani built around authentic East-Indian cooking techniques. Founded by a husband-and-wife team from Kolkata, Hundy's aims to share the recipes and cooking traditions they grew up with while introducing customers to a different side of Indian cuisine. 

Biryani is a two-step cooking technique, where rice and protein are cooked separately, then layered together and cooked low and slow in a pot called a hundy, which is how Hundy’s got its name. Hundy’s uses this traditional technique, ensuring that every bite is infused with the rich, aromatic flavors that make Kolkata Biryani truly special. The region's dishes are known for their aromatic flavors, subtle spices, and emphasis on fresh ingredients rather than intense heat.

Many Americans associate Indian food with North Indian curry dishes, including butter chicken and tikka masala. Hundy’s owners Atreyee Bhattacharya and Ritayan Mitra are challenging these stereotypes by bringing a beloved eastern Indian cuisine to American plates. There are over 30 regional variations of Biryani, but Kolkata Biryani stands out as a beloved dish.

Bhattacharya and Mitra recognize the differences in western palates and incorporate changes, like balancing traditionally carb-heavy dishes with more protein and vegetables. They also have dishes that have low spice levels, and vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, and gluten-friendly options.

Hundy’s is the first Indian brand to deliver authentic flavors in chilled contained directly to customer’s homes. Meals are made fresh, delivered chilled rather than frozen, and simply need to be reheated, making them a convenient option for busy weeknights without compromising quality or flavor.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Indian food, or someone looking to try something delicious and new, Hundy’s offers an opportunity to experience the distinctive flavors of Kolkata at Boulder County Farmers Market or at home.

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