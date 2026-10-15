Sundance passes and ticket packages are selling out fast

The 2027 festival marks Sundance's first year in Boulder after 45 years in Park City, Utah.

The 2027 festival marks Sundance's first year in Boulder after 45 years in Park City, Utah.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

Passes and ticket packages for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, and the cheapest available ticket packages sold out in minutes. The festival will take place Jan. 21-31, 2027, for the first time in Boulder. World premieres will be held Thursday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The festival lineup and schedule will be available in early December. Ticket package holders will receive early access to select screening on Thursday, Jan. 7, before single-tickets go on sale.

Individual in-person tickets release on Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. MT, and cost $37 for adults and $15 for eligible students and young attendees ages 18-25.

Pre-registration is required to access discounted student and young attendee tickets and opens Dec. 8. The discount is limited to two tickets per film screening, with a maximum of 20 film tickets per user.

Ticket packages include individual transferable tickets that can be shared. Ticket holders can use all 10 tickets for a single film screening or individual tickets to multiple films.

The purchaser is not required to attend the screenings. All tickets must be purchased online through the Sundance Film Festival website.

Available ticket packages:

Second Half Ticket Package - $450: 10 tickets to in-person film screenings during the festival's final five days, Jan. 27-31.

Encore Ticket Package - $675: 10 tickets to in-person encore film screenings from Jan. 22-31. Encore tickets are not applicable for a festival film’s first public screening.

Full Festival Ticket Package - $925: 10 tickets to in-person screenings, Jan. 21-31.

Second Half Express Pass - $4,500: Unlimited access to in-person film screenings and offscreen programs. Priority entry at festival venues from Jan. 27-31.

First Half Express Pass - $6,100: Restricted to Sundance Institute donors who contributed at least $5,000. Includes unlimited access to in-person film screenings and offscreen programs and priority entry at all venues, Jan. 21-26.

Full Festival Express Pass - $7,500: Restricted to Sundance Donors who contribute at least $5,000 annually. Includes priority entry at all venues and unlimited access to in-person film screenings Jan. 21-31.

Sundance is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers to support the festival. Sundance hopes to recruit over 2,000 volunteers to help in showcasing original stories outside major studios.

Volunteer applications for the 2027 festival are still open. Due to high application rates, the deadline to apply as a volunteer is Friday, Oct. 30.

Volunteer Roles:

Full Festival Volunteers: Will work nine to eleven-hour shifts over the course of the full festival duration and receive a predetermined assigned schedule.

Half Festival Volunteers: A commitment to consecutive daily shifts during an assigned time frame. Typically six to eight-hour shifts during the first week.

Sign Up Volunteers: Review their assigned team schedule and select shifts dependent on availability. Requires four shifts or 24 hours of service during the festival.

Student Volunteers: Similar to sign up volunteers, they review the set schedules for their assigned team and choose shifts based on availability. Requires three shifts or 18 hours of service.

Volunteer applications will be reviewed based on applicants’ commitment level, availability, lodging status, skills, experience and preferred roles. Volunteers are required to complete more than three hours of online training prior to the festival.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to earn free tickets to film screens through a waitlist dependent on commitment levels. Volunteers also receive exclusive access to volunteer-only screenings, free meals at participating restaurants, Sundance apparel and opportunities to make professional connections.

The 2027 festival marks Sundance's first year in Boulder after 45 years in Park City, Utah. Boulder has a connection to festival founder Robert Redford, who attended CU Boulder for three semesters before dropping out and received an honorary doctorate in humanities in 1987 from the university.

Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the U.S. The festival consists of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, conversations with artists, alternative performances and more.

Boulder Theater box office on 14th Street in downtown.

Hotel Boulderado, the official headquarters for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival.

Boulder Theater, an art deco institution since 1906 for various music shows and avant-garde films. It is one of the screening venues for the Sundance Film Festival 2027.