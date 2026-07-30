Odd Rabbit brings a fresh take on Japanese dining to Boulder

Credit: Matheus Bertelli

If you are looking for a new take on Japanese-style cuisine, look no further. Odd Rabbit, located in East Boulder, is taking Japanese food to a whole new level. Describing its philosophy as "traditionally non-traditional," the restaurant offers an inviting atmosphere where food meets warm hospitality and innovative flavors.

Odd Rabbit's menu is built around high-quality sushi, ramen, and shareable small plates. Diners can enjoy beautifully prepared nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and creative appetizers alongside comforting bowls of ramen made with rich, flavorful broths. The restaurant also features larger entrées and seasonal specialties, giving guests plenty of options whether they're looking for a light meal or a full dining experience.

Beyond the food, Odd Rabbit has developed a beverage program that complements its menu with thoughtfully crafted cocktails, sake, and other curated drink selections. The modern dining room creates an energetic yet comfortable setting, making it equally suitable for date nights, celebrations, casual dinners, or meeting friends after work.

The restaurant welcomes both reservations and walk-in guests, with bar and cocktail seating reserved for walk-ins. It also offers a menu that accommodates many dietary preferences, including numerous gluten-free options, making it accessible to a wide range of diners.

Its combination of exceptional ingredients, skilled preparation, and approachable service has quickly made it one of Boulder's most talked-about new dining destinations.

Whether you're a sushi enthusiast, a ramen lover, or simply someone looking to explore modern Japanese cuisine in a welcoming environment, Odd Rabbit delivers an experience that balances culinary craftsmanship with creativity. It's a destination where familiar favorites are reimagined, giving every visit something new to discover.

Located on Arapahoe Avenue, Odd Rabbit serves dinner Monday through Saturday.