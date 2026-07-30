Food News Food

Odd Rabbit brings a fresh take on Japanese dining to Boulder

By Maris Westrum - Jul. 30, 2026
pexels-bertellifotografia-13869853-scaled
Credit: Matheus Bertelli

Credit: Matheus Bertelli

If you are looking for a new take on Japanese-style cuisine, look no further. Odd Rabbit, located in East Boulder, is taking Japanese food to a whole new level. Describing its philosophy as "traditionally non-traditional," the restaurant offers an inviting atmosphere where food meets warm hospitality and innovative flavors.

Odd Rabbit's menu is built around high-quality sushi, ramen, and shareable small plates. Diners can enjoy beautifully prepared nigiri, sashimi, hand rolls, and creative appetizers alongside comforting bowls of ramen made with rich, flavorful broths. The restaurant also features larger entrées and seasonal specialties, giving guests plenty of options whether they're looking for a light meal or a full dining experience.

Beyond the food, Odd Rabbit has developed a beverage program that complements its menu with thoughtfully crafted cocktails, sake, and other curated drink selections. The modern dining room creates an energetic yet comfortable setting, making it equally suitable for date nights, celebrations, casual dinners, or meeting friends after work.

The restaurant welcomes both reservations and walk-in guests, with bar and cocktail seating reserved for walk-ins. It also offers a menu that accommodates many dietary preferences, including numerous gluten-free options, making it accessible to a wide range of diners.

 Its combination of exceptional ingredients, skilled preparation, and approachable service has quickly made it one of Boulder's most talked-about new dining destinations.

Whether you're a sushi enthusiast, a ramen lover, or simply someone looking to explore modern Japanese cuisine in a welcoming environment, Odd Rabbit delivers an experience that balances culinary craftsmanship with creativity. It's a destination where familiar favorites are reimagined, giving every visit something new to discover.

Located on Arapahoe Avenue, Odd Rabbit serves dinner Monday through Saturday.

Tags:

Hundy’s is bringing a taste of Biryani to American dinner plates

Credit: Saveurs Secretes By Emma Houckes If you’re looking to expand your palate, Hundy’s offers a Kolkata Biryani built around…

Jul. 30, 2026
Previous article

Take a Hike (up Mount Sanitas) 

By Riggs Robertson The pleasant burn of muscles, cool morning air, and the promise of brunch afterwards are some of…

Jul. 30, 2026
Next article
  • Related Articles
  • More From Author
Jul. 30, 2026

Hundy’s is bringing a taste of Biryani to American dinner plates

Credit: Saveurs Secretes By Emma Houckes If you’re looking to expand your palate, Hundy’s offers a Kolkata Biryani built around authentic East-Indian cooking techniques. Founded by a husban...

Jul. 2, 2025

Phish food

The band Phish will take to Folsom Field for the first time on July 3-5 after years of “Phish Dick’s,” epic three-night stands at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.   True Phish...

Jun. 25, 2025

Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine named nation's best

Boulder’s Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder won the 2025 James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award on June 17. The James Beard Awards are the Oscars for chefs and restaurateurs in the United States. ...

Must-Reads

Jun. 18, 2024@5:50pm

Downward trajectory

Adolescent cannabis use has decreased for…

Jun. 17, 2024@10:56pm

Going dark

So-called “dark money” has entered the…

Jun. 13, 2024@2:58pm

Astrology: June 13, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The term…

Jun. 13, 2024@8:13am

2024 Primary Vote Guide

Welcome to our 2024 Primary Vote…

Jun. 12, 2024@10:13pm

Ska City, USA

Picture in your mind’s eye the…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:40pm

Concerts: June 13-19

ON THE BILL: Following last week’s…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:29pm

Events: June 13-22

Movement Workshop6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13,…