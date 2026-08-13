Things to do this weekend

Remember the Beauty: Boulder Canyon Trail 

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Aug. 13, 2026
pexels-tuongchopper-31721677-scaled
Credit: Tường Chopper

By Riggs Robertson 

As the weather finally cools down a bit, the cresting dip of summer giving a slight way to fall, the want to be outside itches through every Coloradoan. Baked into our DNA is the need to hear the birds, feel the rocks, and explore the trails betwixt the towering trees. Try the Boulder Canyon Trail for a beautiful jaunt outside. 

This easy, relaxing hike follows the Boulder Creek, for 2.6 miles, wedged between the end of a sloping cliff, and the actual river. Note that the trail is 2.6 miles going one way, so keep that in mind for the amount of stamina needed for this hike. The rushing water over rocks, flowing through the air, while strolling under the bright, blue Colorado sky. The coolness of the river water can be felt, even at the trail distance. Beautiful Colorado landscape stretches out all around the trail, with native shrubs, distance mountains looming over the horizon.  

There have been repairs to the bridge located about a quarter mile into the hike, temporarily narrowed due to some damage that has been sustained. Staff is aware of the problem and is working on a fix to the bridge. While the bridge is safe to use, exercise a healthy amount of caution as to not cause future breakage. 

This hike is open to cyclists, horseback riders, and hikers alike, so remember to be respectful of your fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and to the environment around you. At the current moment there is a fire ban on Boulder County, so open burning is strictly prohibited. 

Getting out of doors a bit is good for the spirit, to see and hear the world around us. This easy hike provides that momentary escape, to remember the beauty of the wonderful place we call a home. 

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