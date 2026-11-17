Emerging local Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic tribute band Dead Panic will perform with Jerry Garcia tribute band BreadBox at Fox Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 19.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

Dead Panic is a local Boulder tribute band that blends the improvisational psychedelic sounds of the Grateful Dead with the Southern funk and blues of Widespread Panic. Dead Panic was formed in November 2025 by guitarists Chris Anderson and Mark Vossler, keyboardist Tom Henriques, bassist Dave Weisbart, drummer Ryan Sapp and percussionist Steve Fox.

Dead Panic is the only tribute group in Colorado that combines the two jam bands together in a shared improvised performance.

“We got together and right at square one, we had this conversation. We’re not gonna be the 31st dead tribute. We gotta come up with something to differentiate, something that we can market,” Fox said. “There’s 30 other bands doing the Dead and to have found some niche that has broken us beyond it’s remarkable to me. Every show we’ve done, about one to two hundred people turn out, I’ve never seen a band that kills like that the first year.”

The Dead Panic band photographed together at their concert at Palisade Park Amphitheater on Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Fox

Dead Panic never plays the same set or show twice and carries jam band heritage into authentic spontaneities of instrumental expression. During performances, the reactive energy of the crowd informs the momentum of the music.

“That’s something we all really connect with in this band is bringing that element into it so it’s not just playing the songs but really putting our own spin on them and bringing them to life,” Anderson said. “There’s never two songs or two nights or two shows that are the same.”

It is difficult for the sextet to establish a foundation during rehearsals because jam band songs have various renditions across different recordings.

“The irony of improvisation is that you’re not improvising unless you have an anchor point,” Fox said. “The problem is that if each of us were to pull three versions off of YouTube or Spotify, you would literally have 18 versions.”

In practice, Dead Panic builds their songs structure around one consistent recording to then improvise on the shared ground. The band has developed a bond that allows impromptu expressions to grow from wordless communication in onstage melodies.

“I got a good compliment at one of our last shows, where somebody said, ‘I love the way you’re all looking at each other.’ That is something that we’ve developed and really tuned in so that we can really follow each other during the show,” Anderson said. “We’ve built that foundation between ourselves and individually so we can take that as a basis to come out and then just really feel what wants to be expressed in that.”

The members of Dead Panic have written original music and performed covers for decades in dozens of bands.

“I’m going to take my shot at songwriting and the reality is, if you think it’s hard for people to come out to see your cover band, yeah, no one cares about original music they truly don’t,” Fox said. “I’ve probably played on 18 or 19 albums now in a real studio and got pressed but no money’s ever made. No one ever comes to the shows.”

Dead Panic’s track record of playing at larger venues in surrounding communities brought them their first performance at Fox Theatre on Thursday. However, Fox and Anderson expressed the difficulty emerging artists face to find spaces to perform in Boulder.

“It’s a hard scene. There’s not a lot of places for up-and-coming bands to play,” Fox said. “The previous year, they stated that 41% of music venues in Colorado made money. That other 60% of music then was lost money.”

Dead Panic continues to perform out of a labor of love and unrelenting passion. The group is inspired by the opportunity to take songs that resonate with audiences and breathe a new life into its expression.

“This music is so fun and awesome to play. There’s absolutely nothing like it on earth than being with a band and playing,” Fox said. “We’re better players now than we were 30 years ago. It’s more fun now. We’re at a higher level and we play it bigger.”

Dead Panic Live at Palisade Park Amphitheater in Broomfield, Colo on Aug. 27, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Steve Fox

The Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic share a historical connection with Colorado audiences. Widespread Panic holds the all-time venue record at Red Rocks for the most consecutive sold-out performances.

The Grateful Dead played their first-ever outdoor stadium concert in Boulder at Folsom Field in 1972 and celebrated the band’s 15th anniversary with a two-night run at the stadium in 1980. Between 1978 and 1987 the Dead played 20 shows at Red Rocks. The later spinoff band Dead & Company made Folsom Field a primary home during their final tour and performed a record 13 shows at the stadium and sold more than 130,000 tickets across a single three-night run.

“Grateful Dead is as much originally about Boulder, this place like San Francisco in the 60s. They almost embody and represent that experience,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of the same kind of philosophy and drive in that music in the spirit of leading with your heart and love.”

When Dead Panic performs, they weave their set list between the two bands to put the crowd on the edge of their dancing feet in curiosity of what will come next. Audiences have to listen closely to uncover where the Grateful Dead ends and Widespread Panic begins between unrepeated heart-strung rhythms from the tribute band.

“You're able to breathe your own voice into the covers that we play in Dead Panic and in that way, you’re kind of a writer,” Anderson said. “Watching the crowd too, everybody’s dancing, everybody’s really into it. As a musician that’s kind of what you look for.”