Pattern Break Brewing is reimagining craft beer 

By Emma Houckes

If you’re looking for a new space to enjoy a beer, Pattern Break Brewing is Boulder’s newest innovative brewery. Pattern Break opened on May 8 at 3550 Frontier Ave. in Boulder.

Pattern Break says it is “not claiming to reinvent craft beer, just reimagining it.” The new brewery specializes in hoppy beers and low-alcohol and no-alcohol beers, breaking from the traditional brewery space.

Its beer selection is split into four categories: quintessential, vibrant, mischief, and “zero alc.” Beer is made in small batches, so there is usually something new for guests to enjoy each week.

The current beer selection can be found on Instagram at @patternbreakbrewing. Right now, Pattern Break has four IPAs in its vibrant category and a few pilsners and lagers on its quintessential menu.

More unique menus feature drinks like a non-alcoholic spicy blood orange margarita and a Negroni IPA on their mischief menu.

Beyond beer, Pattern Break has a food truck on-site every day, called The Break. It serves smash burgers, fries, salads and nachos. The smash burgers are made with Colorado regenerative beef from Western States Ranches.

Pattern Break also hosts multiple events throughout the week to bring the community together. On Tuesday evenings, there is a group run at 6 p.m. On Thursday evenings, live music, and on Sundays, Pattern Break hosts bingo at 2 p.m. They also host a monthly “BREAKfast” on the last Sunday of every month, where guests can enjoy breakfast plates, beermosas, micheladas, yoga and music.

Pattern Break is open every day of the week, with extended hours on weekends. Be sure to stop in and try out a new style of craft brewing, some delicious food and a vibrant community space.