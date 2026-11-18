The Human Animal exhibit is on view at the Dairy Arts Center from Nov. 13 to Jan. 3 and explores how artists reflect human behavior through the nonhuman in and outside nature.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

The exhibition examines nonhuman symbols to mirror the psychological, social and political realities of a society that often neglects its animal nature. The large-scale sculptures, acrylic paintings and fabric woven pieces were created by Jessica Teckemeyer, Tricia Waddell, Michael Brohman and Wyatt Martin.

The Human Animal exhibit questions an environmental hierarchy constructed through thumbs, sentience and language that separates humanity from a world required to preserve its existence.

Projections attributed onto animals or imagined creatures in myth and fable expose the instincts, contradictions and mental strain found within. These four artists reveal the sentiments external to self through a medium that touches closest to the inner realities and exposes how human behaviors are interconnected to a nature that grows distant through time.

“As we develop socially as humans, especially in childhood, we are told stories, fairy tales for example, that sort of shape our understanding of the world,” Teckemeyer said. “Storytelling creates a collective notion about the world, and we experience that differently depending on our environment that we are in: the educational system, your religious beliefs, the things that you’re exposed to along the way.”

Jessica Teckemeyer’s Rivalry and Divided sculptures at the Human Animal Exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center 2026. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

Teckemeyer creates animal sculptures to explore the intersection of innate instincts and social conditioning. Her recent work personifies political division, violence and systemic inequality through the relationships of predator and prey.

“Survival is just a basic human instinct and I’m working to sort of unravel those complexities in the contemporary moment. I really sculpt these animals hoping that they crawl inside the viewer’s head and never leave,” Teckemeyer said.

In her work, the viewer is invited into fleeting moments suspended in three dimensions. It carries violence in humanlike eyes and body language of animals approaching death or abound in life, carrying resilience in the face of oppression. Teckemeyer portrays the collective suffering from societal scars and promotes healing through its exposure.

“I’m using dichotomies that exist within the animal kingdom to think about human behavior and how we respond in different settings,” Teckemeyer said. “I’m really interested in these unexpected juxtapositions where the prey can actually overtake the predator. That becomes this representative of transformative power and embracing and expressing your identity in the face of oppression.”

Waddell is a textile artist and sculptor who combines painting, screen printing with Procion dyes to create abstract visual textures and ceramics. Her paintings and soft sculptures form tangible expressions of internalized and repressed emotions.

“Mixing it with materials that are completely opposite, sort of representing that tension between softness and vulnerability and fear or repression. With either how we feel like we have to protect ourselves or present ourselves, how we fight against ourselves, that tension is what I’m interested in,” Waddell said.

Waddell’s sculptures in the exhibit are imagined creatures that incarnate emotions outside the self. The pieces are inspired by talismans and amulets from various cultures, objects believed to hold protective, healing and supernatural powers. Her sculptures represent a protective space to separate one's fears and place it into an object.

A Tricia Waddell sculpture at the Human Animal Exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center 2026. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

“My work is very much about showing the things that we don’t express externally, that we feel either shame around or there’s a tension around or things that we don’t like about ourselves,” Waddell said. “It’s all about taking away some of that shame, giving ourselves grace for things that we feel bad about ourselves or struggle with. That tension between interior and exterior is very interesting to me and trying to represent that in the work so that it’s almost like being able to see yourself from the inside out and making that vulnerability present.”

Brohman molds history and the present to construct tridimensional landscapes of culture that inform how lived experience is shaped. His practice is informed by the perpetual alterations of self in relation to space inhabited. His work is a revelation into ignored truths and elicits contradictory responses in its viewer.

“I have no agenda other than that I want people to see and create a relationship to their own self of ‘why do I feel attraction to this? Attraction of this, the revulsion of this? Why am I offended by this piece?” Brohman said. “I want them to suspend judgment, to suspend a fear of judgment and be OK with being offended by my work, being moved or even crying.”

Michael Brohman in his studio in Denver, Colorado overlooking finished and unfinished sculptures created with animal skeletons. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

Brohman bends the other-than-human world in his sculptures with animal bones, natural resources and abandoned objects to explore the relationship of power, displacement and resilience. He examines how materials, textures and forms left by the dead or neglected by the living can inform a distinct response or informative discomfort in viewers.

“I’m trying to get people to look at their relationship to humanity,” Brohman said. “Many times, people think they have a preconceived notion about how people should be, how we should treat nature, how we should treat animals, or the role of animals without examining their own actions.”

Martin is a visual artist, writer and performer whose latest work explores the ever-changing interactive patterns of human relationships and our desire for connection that transcends earthliness. His work in the exhibit was brought to life through acrylic paints stretched across two-dimensional handmade frames.

“We are now at a crucial point in our time on this planet. We must decide to be better stewards of our soil, water and air and close the distance between humanity and nature if we are going to continue to live here. We mustn’t fail our planet, I am not interested in going to Mars. Mars is for quitters,” Martin said.

Wyatt Martin’s painting at the Human Animal Exhibit at the Dairy Arts Center 2026.

Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

Martin’s work evokes a sense of comfort untethered by a tangible realism. The winding, shaped figures blur the boundary between textured and minimalist backgrounds and raise questions of where separation between self and other begins or whether it exists.

“The Human Animal could be viewed as either an oxymoron or a redundancy. I love this about it, how two words can call so many things into question. It invites both of those perspectives and opens up space for us to contemplate those worldviews that define us,” Martin said.