Uncategorized Drink Food

Verb Coffee: Caffeine fix through precision

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 11, 2026
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We’ve all been there: We waited a little too long to drink that sweet, nectar-like morning cup of coffee, and now the withdrawals are hitting. The world has faded away into a film before you, and you wonder if this is a dream. The headache and pull of your eyelids are unbearable, and you’re pretty sure you laughed a little too hard at your neighbor’s joke before stumbling off to another day at the office in what is turning into a bleak Wednesday morning. For your caffeine fix, look no further than Verb Coffee Roasters, a local coffee company right here in Boulder, Colorado. The wholesale coffee brand offers a plethora of high-quality, meticulously curated coffee beans ready for purchase. The whole beans are carefully selected and ordered, with each individual cup taken into account. Their first duty is curation: the action of judging a product against the hundreds of products they have yet to try and picking out the best ones. Full details of each coffee bean type are provided, from taste and elevation to the region where it was grown, producer and varietal. This is an art as much as it is coffee. A passion for precision and accuracy cannot be matched by anyone but a master. When ordered, the coffee is roasted on Monday before being shipped out Tuesday, a schedule created to ensure the best possible outcome for the consumer. For those who need more of a quick caffeine fix and would like to try the variety of options provided, Verb has an in-house coffee shop located at 2500 30th St., Suite 100. Verb also offers an option to partner with other local shops, providing them with high-quality beans and a passion for coffee to sell. It is difficult to know when you are getting the best of something. With Verb, it’s easy. You are.

By Riggs Robertson 

We’ve all been there: We waited a little too long to drink that sweet, nectar-like morning cup of coffee, and now the withdrawals are hitting. The world has faded away into a film before you, and you wonder if this is a dream. The headache and pull of your eyelids are unbearable, and you’re pretty sure you laughed a little too hard at your neighbor’s joke before stumbling off to another day at the office in what is turning into a bleak Wednesday morning. For your caffeine fix, look no further than Verb Coffee Roasters, a local coffee company right here in Boulder, Colorado.

The wholesale coffee brand offers a plethora of high-quality, meticulously curated coffee beans ready for purchase. The whole beans are carefully selected and ordered, with each individual cup taken into account. Their first duty is curation: the action of judging a product against the hundreds of products they have yet to try and picking out the best ones. Full details of each coffee bean type are provided, from taste and elevation to the region where it was grown, producer and varietal. This is an art as much as it is coffee. A passion for precision and accuracy cannot be matched by anyone but a master.

When ordered, the coffee is roasted on Monday before being shipped out Tuesday, a schedule created to ensure the best possible outcome for the consumer.

For those who need more of a quick caffeine fix and would like to try the variety of options provided, Verb has an in-house coffee shop located at 2500 30th St., Suite 100. Verb also offers an option to partner with other local shops, providing them with high-quality beans and a passion for coffee to sell. It is difficult to know when you are getting the best of something. With Verb, it’s easy. You are.

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