The Nov. 22 event kicked off a month of downtown winter festivities to support local businesses and strengthen the community

by Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

Thousands of families gathered on the brick-laden streets of downtown to see the holiday lights illuminate the city's smiling faces and architecture of community. Festive melodies echoed from tubas, ballet dancers dashed across the stage, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus laughed and cheered as Christmas carols were shared with the mountainous crowd.

The day's festivities began with a cookie crawl across 32 local businesses as visitors shared tasty treats between holiday shopping sprees. Then came the bellowing music of the TubaChristmas band carrying classic compositions through Pearl Street as the sun sank below the Flatirons.

The TubaChristmas band performing at the Switch on the Holidays festival in Downtown Boulder. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

Advertisers lined the block with kiosks sharing candy canes and knickknacks, face painters decorated joyous expressions, cotton candy towers stood above the piggybacking curious kids and hot chocolate mustaches rested above many of the mouths.

As dusk settled the crowds grew around the stage of celebrities, Freddy the Yeti, Freezy the Snowman and the Claus family. Boulder Ballet previewed their Nutcracker performance and waltzed before the audience, members of the Boulder Chorale, ages 5 to 80, sang Christmas carols and Santa brought hype to the mic before the switch was turned and sparked 300,000 LED lights across the city.

Freezy the Snowman and Freddy the Yeti waving to children in the audience at the Switch on the Holidays festival. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

“The countdown, when the lights all come on, is the best part. It’s a nice moment because other than Santa and the crew on stage, it’s really dark. So having that moment where we’re going to light it up and all the lights turn on and everybody gets to see that, that’s my favorite part,” Anna Salim, Downtown Boulder Partnership vice president of operations and programming said.

The Switch on the Holidays festival was brought to life by the Downtown Boulder Partnership, a multilayered organization that serves as both a nonprofit to promote cultural vitality and a business improvement district that uses funding from property taxes to support cleaning, safety and maintenance across the 49-block downtown district.

The organization partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department to bring new animal lights and illuminant displays across the Pearl Street Mall as the city approaches the 50th anniversary of the shopping plaza.

“We keep trying to find ways to make it special and add elements that make it unique,” Salim said. “We’ve really put a lot of thought and effort into how we include our east and west ends because downtown isn’t just the Pearl Street Mall. It goes all the way from 8th to 20th Street.”

Though the lights appear to simultaneously ignite together from the lever on stage, the circuit breakers stretch across downtown. It takes a coordinated effort of volunteers to bring the magic to life and turn them on at once. Without volunteers, events like the Switch on the Holidays festival wouldn’t be possible.

“Throughout the year, we produce a lot of community events that are free and open to the public. We have an amazing group of volunteers who come and help to do everything from flip these switches to help us stage the parade in December,” Salim said. “People really enjoy it because it’s fun to be a part of something that feels very marginal for kids and families.”

The holiday events downtown continue into the coming weeks. From Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29 Boulder will celebrate Small Business Saturday to highlight more than 100 retailers and restaurants across the city carrying deals and promotions.

The Downtown Dash holiday loyalty program will be held at participating businesses across Boulder until Thursday, Dec. 31. Shop or dine at participating businesses to earn digital stamps with every purchase of $15 or more to enter into weekly giveaways and a grand prize drawing.

“We in downtown really want to encourage people to support local business all the time year-round but the holiday is really when they are trying to end their year strong,” Salim said. “For people who live in Boulder, if you love our small local business community and you love having all those stores right at your fingertips, it’s really such an important time to support them.”

Mr. and Mrs. Clause, Freddy the Yeti and Joe Neguse, U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 2nd congressional district take the stage to excite the crowd at the Switch on the Holidays festival. Photo: Evan Borman/Boulder Weekly

Children of all ages can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus during St. Nick on the Bricks on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28, Saturday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 12, when Boulder brings it all home with the Lights of December Parade, the city's only annual hometown parade that includes local businesses and organizations across the community.

“All the holiday events are the type of celebration that you might find in a smaller town. I think that’s part of what makes them charming and what makes them special to people because it doesn’t need to feel like an impersonal big city. It can start to feel a little bit like a hometown,” Salim said.