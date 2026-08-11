Boulder’s nationally-acclaimed Avery Brewing Company

By Emma Houckes

If you’re looking to experience craft beer, great food and a beautiful space, check out Avery Brewing Company. Located in North Boulder, Avery Brewing Company was founded in 1993 by Adam Avery, and opened an expansive taphouse in 2015. Avery Brewing has grown from a small warehouse to a taphouse with multiple indoor and outdoor spaces. Avery’s philosophy is “Beer first. The rest will follow,” offering a relaxing, delicious experience for their guests.

Avery Brewing Company has something for everyone. From light and fruity beers to hoppy IPAs, to malty dark beers, Avery has something to fit your taste. The brewery also has a few unique options for non-beer drinkers, including the Naugh-Tea “beer” of the month, a gluten-reduced hard black tea with passion fruit, and the Porch Pounder, a gluten-reduced lemonade hard seltzer. For those under 21, Avery also has non-alcoholic beer, kombucha and soft drinks.

Alongside year-round favorites, Avery regularly releases seasonal beers and small-batch creations that give guests something new to discover with each visit. Its combination of uniquely crafted beer and inviting space makes Avery Brewing Company Boulder’s largest nationally acclaimed brewery.

Avery Brewing Company also has a full food menu, including the Avery Burger, veggie tacos, and a chicken pesto sandwich. Their seasonally inspired menu features locally-sourced ingredients and they can accommodate most diets.

If you’re interested in the brewing process, Avery also offers guided brewery tours where guests can learn about the brewing process and taste the beer.

Avery Brewing Company has an expansive, dog-friendly outdoor seating area. If you’re a craft beer enthusiast or simply looking for a place to relax and enjoy good food and craft beer this summer, Avery Brewing is the place to be.

Located on Nautilus Court in Boulder, Avery is open Tuesday through Sunday.