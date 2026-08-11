Boulder Taco Fest is back with another great lineup of vendors and activities

By Emma Houckes

Boulder’s favorite summer tradition is back this summer on Saturday, August 22 from 12-5 p.m. at the Boulder Civic Area and Library. Boulder Taco Fest is a one-day festival celebrating great food and Mexican culture, with live music, Lucha Libre and more.

Boulder Taco Fest has the best tacos from award-winning restaurants and food trucks. Vendors including Bartaco, Sanchos, and last year’s second place winner, La Mariposa, will be in attendance.

There will also be a variety of drink vendors, including Avery Brewing, Rancho La Gloria and the official event tequila, Suerte Tequila.

Before the event, there will be a 5k Taco Run. If you need an incentive to run, folks who register for the 5k will finish at the festival and get first pick on the tacos and cold drinks. Registration for the 5k is between $49-$59, and includes the general admission wristband with three tickets for tacos and drinks, a custom pair of Taco Fest 5k socks, and an aid station on the route with Taco Fest treats.

At 1:30, there will also be a special surprise band, which will be announced August 16. Music producer and DJ El Jaguar De La Muerte will also perform from 12 p.m.- 1p.m.

Kids under 12 are free and adults can buy wristbands from $35 and up. Wristbands must be purchased to get tacos and drinks. Tickets are included with the wristbands, but guests can buy more for $5 each throughout the day.

The event is very kid-friendly, with inflatables, two pinata smashes, and Lucha Libre matches. Lucha Libre is a style of wrestling that started in Mexico, most well-known for its unique, colorful masks.

There is an advance wristband pickup the day before the event, so folks can skip the line and enjoy great food quicker. ¡No te lo pierdas! (Don’t miss it!)