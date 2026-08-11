Food Entertainment

Boulder Taco Fest is back with another great lineup of vendors and activities

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 11, 2026
pexels-davegarcia-36498696-scaled
Credit: Dave Garcia

By Emma Houckes

Boulder’s favorite summer tradition is back this summer on Saturday, August 22 from 12-5 p.m. at the Boulder Civic Area and Library. Boulder Taco Fest is a one-day festival celebrating great food and Mexican culture, with live music, Lucha Libre and more.

Boulder Taco Fest has the best tacos from award-winning restaurants and food trucks. Vendors including Bartaco, Sanchos, and last year’s second place winner, La Mariposa, will be in attendance. 

There will also be a variety of drink vendors, including Avery Brewing, Rancho La Gloria and the official event tequila, Suerte Tequila.

Before the event, there will be a 5k Taco Run. If you need an incentive to run, folks who register for the 5k will finish at the festival and get first pick on the tacos and cold drinks. Registration for the 5k is between $49-$59, and includes the general admission wristband with three tickets for tacos and drinks, a custom pair of Taco Fest 5k socks, and an aid station on the route with Taco Fest treats.

At 1:30, there will also be a special surprise band, which will be announced August 16. Music producer and DJ El Jaguar De La Muerte will also perform from 12 p.m.- 1p.m.

Kids under 12 are free and adults can buy wristbands from $35 and up. Wristbands must be purchased to get tacos and drinks. Tickets are included with the wristbands, but guests can buy more for $5 each throughout the day.

The event is very kid-friendly, with inflatables, two pinata smashes, and Lucha Libre matches. Lucha Libre is a style of wrestling that started in Mexico, most well-known for its unique, colorful masks.

There is an advance wristband pickup the day before the event, so folks can skip the line and enjoy great food quicker. ¡No te lo pierdas! (Don’t miss it!)

Tags:

Experience an authentic Italian dinner in Boulder at Pasta Jay’s

By Emma Houckes If you’re looking for low-key Italian food, Pasta Jay’s should be your new favorite spot. Located in…

Aug. 11, 2026
Previous article

Verb Coffee: Caffeine fix through precision

By Riggs Robertson  We’ve all been there: We waited a little too long to drink that sweet, nectar-like morning cup…

Aug. 11, 2026
Next article
  • Related Articles
  • More From Author
Aug. 11, 2026

Verb Coffee: Caffeine fix through precision

By Riggs Robertson  We’ve all been there: We waited a little too long to drink that sweet, nectar-like morning cup of coffee, and now the withdrawals are hitting. The world has faded away i...

Aug. 11, 2026

Experience an authentic Italian dinner in Boulder at Pasta Jay’s

By Emma Houckes If you’re looking for low-key Italian food, Pasta Jay’s should be your new favorite spot. Located in downtown Boulder, Pasta Jay’s has been part of Pearl Street’s charm sin...

Aug. 11, 2026

Boulder’s nationally-acclaimed Avery Brewing Company

By Emma Houckes If you’re looking to experience craft beer, great food and a beautiful space, check out Avery Brewing Company. Located in North Boulder, Avery Brewing Company was founded in 1993...

Must-Reads

Jun. 18, 2024@5:50pm

Downward trajectory

Adolescent cannabis use has decreased for…

Jun. 17, 2024@10:56pm

Going dark

So-called “dark money” has entered the…

Jun. 13, 2024@2:58pm

Astrology: June 13, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The term…

Jun. 13, 2024@8:13am

2024 Primary Vote Guide

Welcome to our 2024 Primary Vote…

Jun. 12, 2024@10:13pm

Ska City, USA

Picture in your mind’s eye the…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:40pm

Concerts: June 13-19

ON THE BILL: Following last week’s…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:29pm

Events: June 13-22

Movement Workshop6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13,…