Pearl Street to host inaugural ‘SLAMpede’ Oct. 16

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

Pearl Street is getting a new kind of stampede. On Friday, Oct. 16, University of Colorado Boulder Athletics will launch the first-ever SLAMpede, a downtown celebration and promotion of the CU men’s and women’s basketball programs.

SLAMpede will occur in conjunction with CU football’s traditional Pearl Street Stampede parade at 6:45 p.m., where fans and the CU marching band follow a fire truck from 11th Street to the Boulder County Courthouse. There, a temporary half-court will be set up, complete with portable bleachers to go with a live DJ, and freebie giveaways. Both men's and women’s teams will participate in a series of skill competitions, including a 3-point shooting contest and dunk contest, featuring speeches from both head coaches.

The event will end around 8:20 p.m., when fans can get autographs and photos with both teams.

“The SLAMpede is a way for us to share our incredible basketball programs with the Boulder community,” said CU Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo in a press release.

Men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle also highlighted the event's importance.

“We’ve got great young men who are great members of the campus community — and we want them to be great members of the Boulder community.”

For downtown businesses, the event is a welcome addition to the traditional Stampedes. Anna Salim of Downtown Boulder Partnership noted that many business owners are CU alumni and are eager to participate in any way to support all CU teams.

With easy access by bus, bike, or $3 evening parking, the SLAMpede offers fans an opportunity to support CU football and basketball before dinner or drinks in historic downtown Boulder.