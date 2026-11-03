“IT COULD HAVE BEEN ANY OF US”: CU STUDENTS PROCESS DEADLY HALLOWEEN SHOOTING

One CU Boulder student killed, another hospitalized in Halloween house party shooting; suspect has been arrested.

One CU Boulder student killed, another hospitalized in Halloween house party shooting; suspect has been arrested.

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

On a rainy Monday morning in November, students shuffled between classes on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, quieter than usual. A layer of grief seemed to hang over campus and the broader city of Boulder.

Two nights earlier, on Halloween night, one 19-year-old CU Boulder student was shot and killed while another was critically wounded at a house party on University Hill. The second victim remains hospitalized per the latest police communications.

On Monday morning, 18-year-old Omar Perez, of Thornton, was booked into Boulder County Jail in connection with the shooting. Perez, who police said is not a CU student, was officially charged “with murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, assault in the first degree-extreme indifference and attempted murder in the first degree-extreme indifference,” according to the City of Boulder.

Detectives believe he was the only shooter, though police said additional charges are possible for others involved. The families of both victims have requested privacy, according to the same release.

The sequence began around 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, when police received a noise complaint about a party at a home in the 700 block of Marine Street, where a live band was playing, said Police Chief Stephen Redfearn.

The back deck of the home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. (Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly)

The party was registered with the city’s party registry, a program run by CU and Boulder police. To become a registered house in the program, hosts complete an education course before hosting, and dispatchers contact them if neighbors complain. Dispatchers called the hosts at 9:56 p.m. to tell them to quiet down, Redfearn said.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10:02 p.m. to shut the party down. Hundreds of partygoers proceeded to leave the house, but a smaller group, including the people who live at the home, stayed.

The first calls of a shooting began at 11:28 p.m., when a group attempted to force its way into the home, where two shots were then fired. Officers arrived in less than two minutes and found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

Students who spoke to Boulder Weekly said communication from the university during and after the shooting left them wanting more.

The only official messages they received were two text alerts, also sent as emails. The first alert came at 11:53 p.m. on Saturday. The notice instructed university community members to “Avoid the area. More info to come.” The second alert came early Sunday morning at 12:22 a.m., “BPD is searching for a suspect. Follow @boulderpolice on social media for updates.”

No alert was sent out after the shooting to indicate whether the area was all clear.

Caden Wellwood, a Colorado student who lives less than a half mile from the shooting, was on Pearl Street during the time of the shooting, when he saw the cops mobilize.

“All of a sudden, there was just a bunch of cops just like, running down Pearl Street, telling people to get out of the way,” he said. “I initially just figured it was a fight breaking out or something like that. But then later, CU sent out the secure alert.”

Emily Duvall, a CU Boulder senior, left a separate Marine Street party at 11:38 p.m., according to her Life360 app. As she walked home, she witnessed a heavy police response.

Side look at the house where the shooting occurred.

“As we were walking, we saw a ton of cop cars and stuff,” she said. “Huge undercover trucks with, like, big ass guns inside, and I was like, ‘What could be going on?’”

Duvall wouldn’t get answers till the next day. “I was looking for any information I could find before I went to bed, and I couldn’t find anything,” she said.

Deborah Loseke, also scrambling for details, ended up turning to the anonymous social media platform for college students, Yik Yak. Loseke, who lives less than a block from where the shooting took place, said, “I feel like I didn’t get clear details until the police briefing the next morning.”

Classes continued as scheduled Monday for CU, which Duvall questioned, “I kind of think classes should have been cancelled today.”

She said one professor did not mention the shooting at all, in a 2000-level class she said is full of freshmen and sophomores.

“I personally don’t know people that were there, but I bet a ton of those kids do, which I think is really scary.”

Wellwood said he understood Colorado’s decision to have classes but also wanted the university to understand the significance of the situation.

“This is an extremely big deal. Someone died on Saturday,” he said.

Flowers, candles and a Philadelphia Eagles jersey sit on a table and porch ledge outside the home where the shooting occurred. Credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

On Sunday, the university sent a mass email from Chancellor Justin Schwartz to the CU community members that provided a list of resources including counseling services and crisis hotlines.

For some students, the shooting changed how they’ll think about going out on The Hill, the primary location for off-campus house parties.

“It could have been any of us that were there, and I definitely am gonna be more wary of my whereabouts, which I think is kind of scary,” said Duvall

Loseke said the shooting has her rethinking house parties altogether.

“Now that it’s happened, it’s like, well, it could always happen again,” she said. “Knowing now that you can just sort of go out to any random house party and there’s a risk of, like, violence is definitely kind of unsettling.”

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