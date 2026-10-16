The murky future of Deion Sanders and Buffs football

U.S. Marines (left to right) Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region (WRR), Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, sergeant major of MCRD San Diego and WRR, Maj. Tyler Folan, commanding officer of Recruiting Station (RS) Denver, and Maj. William Wyper, incoming commanding officer for RS Denver, presents the University of Colorado - Boulder head coach, Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” (center), with a wooden plaque to express gratitude towards allowing the Marines to lead the team through a workout and give a leadership seminar to the coaching staff in Boulder, Colo. on January 24, 2024. The purpose of this event was to enhance the Marines’ relationship with the CU-B athletics program and inform the athletes about leadership and fitness opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lydia Gordon)

U.S. Marines (left to right) Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Western Recruiting Region (WRR), Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, sergeant major of MCRD San Diego and WRR, Maj. Tyler Folan, commanding officer of Recruiting Station (RS) Denver, and Maj. William Wyper, incoming commanding officer for RS Denver, presents the University of Colorado - Boulder head coach, Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” (center), with a wooden plaque to express gratitude towards allowing the Marines to lead the team through a workout and give a leadership seminar to the coaching staff in Boulder, Colo. on January 24, 2024. The purpose of this event was to enhance the Marines’ relationship with the CU-B athletics program and inform the athletes about leadership and fitness opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lydia Gordon)

By Matt Weiner

Boulder Weekly

He entered the 2026 season with a redemptive edge. A schedule no longer bogged down by cancer treatment. An unwavering hope that he could unlock a largely doubted roster, anchored by a matured Julian Lewis at quarterback, who would live up to his five-star potential.

"Now I'm here with full strength, full energy," Deion Sanders told USA Today in July. "I got that thing back. I got that swagger back. I've got that dawg back. I got that charisma back."

But now it’s October. Sanders is mired in a 2-3 pit. Lewis was demoted to back up for poor play. The team dismissed three players for conduct detrimental to the team. A formerly fawning, worshipful fan base has called for Sanders’ ousting, viewing him as a brash self-promoter who once got Lil Wayne to perform “Sky is Limit,” but whose true limit with Buffs isn’t the sky. It’s an 8-4 campaign that ended with an Alamo Bowl loss.

Now, Colorado enters a brutal seven-game slate to close out the regular season. Each opponent is ranked higher in ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Making matters worse, three are ranked in the top 25 – like Saturday’s opponent, No. 11 Utah, a legitimate Big 12 title contender. How the Buffs fare from now until Nov. 28 could alter Sanders’ legacy, future job prospects, and illustrate the bind Colorado football finds itself in.

For some, the immediate answer is to fire Sanders. But even if Colorado plunges into a late-season collapse – like 2025 and 2023 – what leverage do the Buffs have?

For starters, it’s cheaper to wait – much cheaper. Sanders’ buyout is currently $10 million, but just $6 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, and then $3 million in 2029. Despite the 3-9 record in 2025 and 2-3 start in 2026, he’s still generating interest. Over 50,000 people attended the Texas Tech loss. Over 71,000 students applied to CU Boulder this fall, compared to 34,040 in 2016 and 54,855 in 2022. While it has dipped since 2023-24, the Buffs average 300,000-plus more television viewers than they did in 2022.

It’s unlikely Sanders’ successor will generate more – or even similar – revenue and mainstream hype. And there’s no guarantee a successor will generate better on-field results. After all, before Sanders arrived in 2023, Colorado finished 1-11, its 15th losing season in a 17-year span. And with multiple BIG 12 teams boasting massive NIL war chests – clap it up for Texas oil money – it’s unlikely Colorado’s record would be drastically better.

Barring some major turmoil – and fundraising – it’s hard to imagine Sanders will be relieved of his duties following 2026. That is the result of the contract extension he signed in 2025, which nearly doubled his buyout.

But Sanders’ leverage over Colorado is a non-factor anywhere else. As 2026 goes, if a program wanted to pluck Sanders from Colorado, it would be on the hook for the $10 million buyout and invest several million in a new contract. That’s lofty for an unproven Power 4 coach, especially someone like Sanders, who’s 5-14 since Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur, departed for the NFL and hasn’t beaten an opponent who finished top-25 in the AP rankings.

A lower-level Group of 6 or FCS program could tab Sanders, but certainly not the most desperate Power 4 schools – Maryland, Stanford, Rutgers, for example – whose fan bases and boosters may not be willing to drum up support for Sanders. His best asset is a name that atomizes in value and legitimacy every Saturday.

It’s not just his inability to succeed without Hunter or Shedeur, the player dismissals, and Sanders’ unquestioned ability to overpromise and underdeliver. He’s almost a half-decade in and the Buffs totaled the sixth-most penalty yards per game among 138 FBS programs, and they still struggle with peewee-ball-level basics.

In the recent 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, Colorado trotted out nine players for a Red Raiders field-goal attempt. Nine. Sanders burned a timeout.

Nine players. In week 5. Of year 4.

Colorado doesn’t have a special teams coordinator.

Welcome to Prime Time.

—

Yet with seven games left, there’s still time, and tangible reasons, to believe this nadir is merely set up for a storybook rise. If it comes to fruition, the Buffs could recapture the allure and entertainment value that made them so captivating. Turnarounds are the lifeblood of college football; just look at the University of Indiana’s meteoric rise.

A once-maligned Buffs defense allowed 13 points to Baylor and 29 to Texas Tech, which is impressive given the lopsided time-of-possession. Entering the Utah game, defensive lineman Santana Hopper is tied for second in the nation in tackles for loss (9.5), senior safety Naeten Mitchell leads the Big 12 in solo tackles (25) and junior defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. leads the Big 12 in sacks (4). First-year defensive coordinator Chris Marve could be one of the Sanders regime's best hires. Colorado has many flaws, but defense can’t be blamed for the 2-3 start.

What’s more, the offense is one capable quarterback away from unlocking first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense. Before Colorado, Marion’s offensive philosophy helped resurrect a lifeless UNLV program in 2023-24, earning him a spot among the game’s top offensive minds. Considering the defense’s success, Marion’s offense doesn’t need to be explosive – just good enough.

This line of thinking could be what prompted Colorado to start Utah transfer Isaac Wilson over Lewis this Saturday against Utah. Before throwing three interceptions against Texas Tech, Wilson marched the Buffs downfield for a touchdown, capping it with an eight-yard strike. If he eliminates turnovers against Utah and future Big 12 foes, the Buffs can avoid the second-half collapses that have defined the Sanders regime.

But even the biggest optimists could consider the glass-half-full look at Colorado overly positive. The problems are too large; Sanders’ hiring – on a wins-and-losses perspective – was fundamentally flawed. In college football, the game’s most successful head coaches have exhaustingly long resumes for a reason.

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti began as a graduate assistant in 1983 and served in 10 different roles before coaching in Bloomington in 2024. Georgia’s Kirby Smart began as an administrative assistant and had eight different college roles before becoming Georgia’s head coach in 2016. Nick Saban began as a graduate assistant at Kent State in 1973 and served in eight college roles before he first led a Power 5 program.

Sanders, meanwhile, became a Power 4 head coach after just two seasons at Jackson State, an FCS school, where his name helped land players opponents couldn’t have dreamed of. It was a byproduct of his name, his ambition, his ability to be telegenic. So, it got him in the door. Made Colorado college football’s biggest story. Helped them survive realignment.

The power he wielded was unthinkable for someone with such little coaching experience. He was once a deity who could shift an entire town’s economy and one local restaurant’s menu by finally bringing grits to Boulder. But now it’s 2026. The team is underperforming. The experiment is unraveling.

And yet, the cameras are still rolling. “Prime Time” is still flickering on screens. Few can blame fans for feeling ready to flip the channel. The question is when – or if – Colorado can, too.