The Vinyl Café relocates to satisfy eager collectors

The Vinyl Café’s owner Martin Banks is holding one of his favorite albums, Thievery Corporation’s “The Richest Man in Babylon,” in new store location in Longmont.

The Vinyl Café’s owner Martin Banks is holding one of his favorite albums, Thievery Corporation’s “The Richest Man in Babylon,” in new store location in Longmont.

By Adam Steininger

Boulder Weekly

LONGMONT | The Vinyl Café has moved down the block and around the corner to a new home with the extra square footage needed to meet demand, boost sales, and chip away at their towering backstock.

“I’ve got 12,000 records at home. Well, it’s down to about nine now. That we couldn’t fit in that previous building,” co-owner Martin Banks said. “My kids are getting pretty sick of it. My garage, my basement, and unfortunately, a lot of my living room is just full of records.”

Now at 704 Main Street, customers can walk from the old location to the new one in the time it takes to open the eBay app. The current move was much shorter than the one Banks made across the pond from Birmingham, England in 2010.

“The big difference with Three Shades was that it was almost all 12-inch singles. We didn’t hardly sell any albums,” Banks said about the UK record store he owned in the aughts. “It was all electronic music. It was for the DJs in Birmingham…”

Years later, Banks couldn’t hold back his excitement about owning another shop after learning of Longmont’s thriving vinyl market.

In early 2026, Josh Hunter and Andrea Lunzer, of Longmont Property Group, joined forces with Banks as co-owners, adding investment and professionalism to potentially grow the business.

“I think it also was appealing because in our profession we do property management and real estate, and we’re dealing with big, huge, stressful transactions a lot of the time. And so, this is like, ‘Records, this is great,’” Lunzer said about the lowkey, no-brainer investment.

The ownership group administers responsibilities as they welcome the gradual growth of a more presentable record store with open arms.

“We’ve grown. We have new leadership. We have a whole new image, but we have the same backbone. We have the same thing that Martin built and thrives on,” Hunter said about being more behind-the-scenes. “He’s the Ronald of our McDonald’s.”

The trio endured a four-month process to secure a spot in the new string of shops while the northeast corner of Main Street and Longs Peak Avenue underwent complete renovation.

“I would say that I don’t think we’re putting a lot of dollars behind things. We’re trying to do it more organically,” Lunzer said about growing the business.

The new shop is half as large, allowing for more stock, smoother aisle navigation and improved customer experience. Their intent is to present the opposite of the record shop stereotype of cramped, disorganized and messy.

They don’t want customers to flick through the same dusty albums in the same section every return visit.

“We’re still the cheapest in Colorado by a good chunk. We want them to turnover because we’re getting more in constantly, so there’s records that we could probably sell for double what we’ve got it for, but that might take six months,” Banks said.

Even in a few years of storefront history, the times they are a-changin’. Sales, genre sections and trends come and go with the importance of supply and demand.

“Metal does great for us. Hip hop does great for us. The modern country artists like Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers kind of realm, they do fantastic for us,” Banks said. “And then ‘80s rock does very, very well.”

The store goes through phases as records don’t overstay their welcome. Customers ask for certain albums and sections grow and shrink to compensate. Then there’s artists who briefly trend or bands with local shows often see a sales boost.

“From when we first began, certain sections have really grown,” Banks said. “And punk, actually, when we moved, punk increased, and progressive rock increased.”

With a name like The Vinyl Café, their desire to add a coffee shop to the store is still alive, but they have yet to find the right space.

“I would love to see a much larger space. I’d like to see a larger footprint so that we can handle more kind of live events and like record release shows,” Hunter said about their future vision.

The new location opened in early August, and they had a grand opening with live music in the parking lot a couple of weeks later.

“We had our busiest day we’ve ever had with the band there,” Banks said. “Other than record store day. Record store day, you’ll never get near.”