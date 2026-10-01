Leaf peeping on the Peak to Peak

By Emma Houckes

Boulder Weekly

BOULDER | After a brutally dry and hot summer, folks in Boulder County are looking forward to all that autumn brings. Cool breezes, cozy sweaters, pumpkin-spice flavored everything and most of all - colorful fall foliage.

Leaf-peeping has always been popular recreational activity in the autumn months, especially in a place as beautiful as Boulder County. And although prime viewing season is earlier and shorter this year due to drought and hot summer temperatures, Carlos Lerma, Natural History Program Coordinator for Boulder County Parks and Open Space, said there will still be time in early October for people to enjoy the fall colors.

The best period for leaf-peeping along the Peak-to-Peak highway, a 55-mile-long route from Estes Park to Black Hawk, will be through Saturday, Oct. 3. According to The Colorado Department of Transportation, the Peak-to-Peak highway is Colorado’s oldest scenic byway, providing “matchless views of the Continental Divide and its timbered approaches.”

Trees and plants that have been through the stress of extreme drought experience their senescence earlier than usual and their color will often muted and short-lived. They begin shutting down their chlorophyll production sooner to preserve moisture, causing foliage transitions across the high country to run roughly a week to ten days ahead of schedule - though the colors may still be visible later in lower elevations throughout Colorado.

Aspen trees are one of the state’s most popular leaf-peeping picks, since they are so different from the needle bearing conifers around them and they seem to all change color simultaneously, especially within a single stand, or group.

“There's a wonderland-type of feeling when you walk through them and you see the white bark contrasting against the yellow and orange tops,” Lerma said. “I think that's why they stand out and inspire awe.”

Mud Lake Open Space, which Lerma said is one of Boulder County’s most popular leaf-peeping destinations along the Peak-to-Peak, is full of beautiful Aspen stands. The area also offers several hikes for folks wanting to get out of their cars, stretch their legs and enjoy the crisp autumn weather - including several easy trails such as the Caribou Ranch Link, Kinnickinnick Loop and Chickadee Trail.

A couple of other nearby leaf-peeping options are Caribou Ranch Open Space, which offers free parking for visitors, and Brainard Lake Recreational Area, which requires a timed parking permit, which can be reserved at www.recreation.gov, or a $5 weekend shuttle fee from the Gateway Trailhead parking lot just two miles down the road from the lake.

For those in Boulder County who don’t want to travel too far south, Button Rock Preserve and Hall Ranch are also great options, though they may not have as many Aspen stands as the other suggestions, Lerma said.

Choose safe ways to enjoy leaf-peeping this year. The National Park Service recommends drivers to keep their eyes on the road, be alert for wildlife and pull over at a safe place to admire the view. For hikers, be sure to keep your distance from drop offs and find safe places to take photos.

But most importantly, have fun and enjoy all the beautiful fall foliage Colorado has to offer before its whisked away in those refreshing autumn breezes.

Photos from Mud Lake courtesy of Carlos Lerma