Local group helps teens struggling with mental health

Preventing suicide requires vulnerability

By Hannah Carley

Boulder Weekly

BOULDER | Suicide rates among teens continues to remain high, but a Boulder County organization hopes to bring new awareness of prevention techniques.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which was first established in 2008. Nearly 20 years later, suicide is the third leading cause of death among ages 15-29, with 720,000 deaths per year, according to the World Health Organization.

This year’s theme, “Changing the Narrative,” is aimed at changing the way we discuss suicide and mental illness, said Community Engagement Manager for Rise Against Suicide, Monica von Hoff.

According to von Hoff, conversations about mental health can be intimidating to many people. The mental health professionals at Rise Against Suicide focus on teaching risk factors, warning signs and situational tools to young people so they can help themselves or struggling friends.

“The word suicide is so scary,” Von Hoff said. “We're really trying to approach it in a way that it's easier to relate to yourself.”

Other barriers include transportation and the cost of treatment for mental health issues. That’s where Rise Against Suicide comes in – it provides boots-on-the-ground support for youth who are struggling, meeting them where they are, in the present moment. The organization works with local schools to identify students who need support, then reach out to provide it.

Suicide Prevention Month is really about starting the conversation around mental illness and suicide, von Hoff said. “The word suicide still strikes so much fear in people that I am really looking to start conversations more than anything, because nothing ever gets less scary when we keep it in the dark,” she said.

The goal is really for youth to be vulnerable, in the hopes of opening a line of communication for teens and kids to talk about topics they normally would not.

“There, that is the spark of hope that they need, that someone is willing to have this hard conversation because they care about you,” von Hoff said.

The location of resources is also by design.

“We wanted people to see that our brick-and-mortar office is right across from both our high schools,” von Hoff said. "And so when we are out doing this work and the community that we are helping is the one that we're living in, you know, we are investing back into these kids.”

Rise Against Suicide has established Memorandums of Understanding with both the St. Vrain and Boulder Valley School Districts. This allows the organization to coordinate with school officials and bring mental health resources directly to students, meeting students in the schools for services, said von Hoff.

It’s a cause very dear to von Hoff’s heart.

“I want to make sure that I am doing everything I can to support our community, because this is where it starts,” said von Hoff.