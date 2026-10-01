Boulderthon brings in big bucks

By Riggs Robertson

Boulder Weekly

BOULDER | Thousands of runners competed in the Boulderthon this year.

The idea of Boulderthon started eight years ago, when runners Alexa Squillaro and her husband Phil Dumontet moved to Longmont. Dumontet came from New York City, and the couple became immediately aware of the need for a local marathon, especially considering the large running culture within Boulder County.

They got to work in filling that hole within the community, and Boulderthon was born. This was the sixth consecutive year of the event, which takes an enormous amount of coordination and work from the organizers and local partners.

“We feel really lucky that together we've been able to grow the race to the size that we have,” Squillaro said.

Over 17,500 runners registered for the event, bringing in runners from all over the country. While also being a staple for local runners, the event has contributed greatly to the economic health of local vendors.

“We feel really proud that we can support those small local businesses,” said Squillaro.

For an event that happens once a year, it has become a critical time of year for local business owners; some report seeing a 30% increase in sales during the event weekend, while others say that it is the busiest time of the whole year.

This year, in an effort to include more businesses within the Boulderthon virtual goodie bag, runners could redeem a beer ticket with Athletic Brewing, a local brewing company, that specializes in non-alcoholic beers. Squillaro said that Boulderthon tries to reach a happy medium when organizing the event, keeping the more intimate feel of a smaller race, while also providing all of the amenities of a larger event.

To make the presence of the Boulderthon event as unobtrusive as possible, the organizers held a door knocking campaign to ensure that all affected residents would be aware of the road closures doing the marathon weekend. Over 4,000 residents were notified, as to not trap residents in their homes during the active race.

“We're always receptive to community feedback and looking to improve every single year and come up with solutions for everyone,” Squillaro said.

“That’s the beauty of having a longstanding event in the community is that, you know, if things come up. We are committed to the community and committing to working on and fixing them.”

A constant drive for improvement has grown Boudlerthon year after year, making each year better than the last. One of those ways they’ve evolved is in partnerships with multiple charities, providing opportunities to give back to the community.

Boulderthon matched donations up to $50,000, with proceeds going to the Tom Watson Park renovations, for a projected total of $100,000 going to the project. The park is frequented by runners, and is currently in a state of disarray, one that the Boulderthon team hopes to have a hand in fixing.

“I think that, to me, is the best thing…to nurture our community with our financial donation,” Squillaro said.

Additionally, Boulderthon is involved with and raising funds for Children’s Hospital, American Cancer Society, Pediatric Epilepsy Research Consortium, and Achilles International and others. Runners are also individually supporting even more charities.

Twenty-eight-year-old Finnian Jacobson-Schulte finished first in the men’s marathon race, with a completion time of 2:30:18.

All the results are available at https://results.laurelt.com/bld/results?race=168228.

Photo courtesy of Boulderthon Staff