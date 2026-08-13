Things to do this weekend: August 14 – 16

Boulder Weekly has another great line-up for your weekend, August 14 through August 16!

Friday, August 14

5-8 p.m. | The Dairy Arts Center

This free opening reception features a group exhibition exploring language, literature, media and storytelling through photography, sculpture, installation, textiles and mixed media.

Salsatón Social

7:30-11 p.m. | Junkyard Social Club

Get a salsa lesson from 7:30-8 p.m., followed by social dancing from 8-11 p.m. The event is family-friendly and costs $12.

Incoming! Hard-Hitting Stories of Our Cosmic Origins

Jake Towe Band

9 p.m. | Spot Tavern

The eight-piece band brings funk, rock and soul to the Spot Tavern. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show is for those 21 and older and costs $10.

Saturday, August 15

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company: Witch

7-8:30 p.m. | The Dairy Arts Center

Jen Silverman’s darkly funny reworking of The Witch of Edmonton follows a woman who refuses to make a deal with the devil as her small village scrambles for love, wealth and validation. Tickets range from $17.25 to $48.30, and the production is recommended for ages 14 and older.

CatVideoFest 2026

7:30-8:45 p.m. | The Dairy Arts Center

Enjoy a compilation of the latest and best cat videos, featuring internet favorites, animations, music videos and other feline footage. Tickets range from $7 to $14, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local cats in need.

Sunday, August 16

Summer Celebration Market Series at Avanti Food Hall

12-4 p.m. | Avanti Food Hall

Shop from local artisans and small businesses while enjoying food, drinks, giveaways and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.

Boulder County Westernaires Show

2-4 p.m. | Boulder County Fairgrounds

Watch the Westernaires perform drill maneuvers, trick riding, roping, liberty riding, dressage and other displays of Western horsemanship. The ticketed event is designed for family entertainment.

Harmony of Rhythms 2026: One Legacy 20th Anniversary Concert

4 p.m. | Boulder Theater

Celebrate 20 years of Boulder Taiko with performances featuring Boulder Taiko, the Kenny Endo Ensemble, African drum and dance, Afro-Latin percussion and a Boulder Taiko youth team. The all-ages concert celebrates rhythm, culture and collaboration.

Back to School Concert

5-7 p.m. | Limelight Boulder

Enjoy a free Summer Nights concert featuring Born N Raised, with musicians from Fairview High School and CU Boulder performing original music and rock, folk and country covers.

Water Resources Advisory Board Meeting

6-9 p.m. | Virtual Meeting

The Boulder Water Resources Advisory Board will meet virtually, with public comment available during the meeting.