Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend: July 31 — Aug. 2

By Maris Westrum - Jul. 31, 2026
civic-park-fall18-36-citation
Access to Boulder Creek was part of the Civic Area redesign's first phase. Courtesy: City of Boulder

It may be HOT outside, but that doesn't mean Boulderites can't enjoy themselves.

Take a look at this list of things to do the weekend of July 31 — August 2.

Boulder Farmers MarketBoulder Farmers Market

Downtown Boulder Public ArtDowntown Boulder Public Art Collection

"Tres Voces, Un Corazón" Exhibition (BMoCA)Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA)

"Prometheus Fire: Seeing and Sensing Climate Change"CU Museum of Natural History Exhibitions

Eldo Hiker ShuttleEldo Shuttle Information

Louisville Farmers MarketLouisville Farmers Market

Colorado Shakespeare Festival -- Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Longmont Farmers MarketLongmont Farmers Market

Cars & Coffee at the Shelby American CollectionShelby American Collection Events

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