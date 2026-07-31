Things to do this weekend: July 31 — Aug. 2

It may be HOT outside, but that doesn't mean Boulderites can't enjoy themselves.
Take a look at this list of things to do the weekend of July 31 — August 2.
Boulder Farmers Market – Boulder Farmers Market
Downtown Boulder Public Art – Downtown Boulder Public Art Collection
"Tres Voces, Un Corazón" Exhibition (BMoCA) – Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA)
"Prometheus Fire: Seeing and Sensing Climate Change" – CU Museum of Natural History Exhibitions
Eldo Hiker Shuttle – Eldo Shuttle Information
Louisville Farmers Market – Louisville Farmers Market
Colorado Shakespeare Festival -- Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Longmont Farmers Market – Longmont Farmers Market
Cars & Coffee at the Shelby American Collection – Shelby American Collection Events