Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend: Aug. 7 – Aug. 9

By Maris Westrum - Aug. 3, 2026
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Credit: Nicolas Arroyo

  • Colorado Brazil Fest (Aug. 6–8) – Brazilian music, dance, food, and cultural performances at the Boulder Bandshell. Colorado Brazil Fest

  • Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (Aug. 7–9) – Three days of nationally recognized folk and roots music at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons.

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