Things to do this weekend: Aug. 7 – Aug. 9

Credit: Nicolas Arroyo
- Boulder County Arts Calendar – Browse gallery openings, exhibits, theater, music, and other cultural events happening all weekend. https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/calendar/
- Boulder Theater – Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble – Sunday, Aug. 9, 8:00 p.m. https://www.z2ent.com/events
- Colorado Brazil Fest (Aug. 6–8) – Brazilian music, dance, food, and cultural performances at the Boulder Bandshell. Colorado Brazil Fest
- Colorado Music Festival (through Aug. 9) – Closing weekend of Boulder's internationally acclaimed classical music festival at Chautauqua Auditorium. Colorado Music Festival | Summer Classical Music Festival
- Dairy Arts Center – BETC presents Witch by Jen Silverman, plus weekend film screenings and gallery exhibitions. https://thedairy.org/calendar/
- Downtown Boulder Art Walk (Friday, Aug. 7) – Evening gallery stroll featuring local artists and exhibitions. Downtown Boulder Art Walk | Boulder County Arts Alliance
- Fox Theatre – Lyrics Born with Indigenous Peoples, Ill Se7en, Freedom Movement, Magnificent Wingspan, Studio Get-Dough, Liftedfate & Itali – Friday, Aug. 7, 8:00 p.m. https://www.z2ent.com/venues-we-book/fox-theatre
- Fox Theatre – Toadstool with Third Turn & Atlas Radio – Saturday, Aug. 8, 8:00 p.m. https://www.z2ent.com/venues-we-book/fox-theatre
- Rocky Mountain Folks Festival (Aug. 7–9) – Three days of nationally recognized folk and roots music at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons.