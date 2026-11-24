Boulder Ballet’s upcoming Nutcracker production in Boulder, Longmont and Estes Park is part of the company's mental health research and the [In]Human season that explores the interpersonal relationships found in performance

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

Boulder Ballet’s Nutcracker performances mark the midpoint of its [In]Human season, a bold exploration of what it means to be radically and unmistakably human. The [In]Human season contemplates how passionate physicality intersects with intimate vulnerability as ballet artists push their body's limits to reveal the depths of one's soul.

“We’re in this really unique moment where our capacity to innovate in a digital space and technological space has never been as great as it is right now. And at the same time, it does draw into question: What does it mean to have a genuine human connection and what does that look like?” Boulder Ballet’s artistic director, Ben Needham-Wood said.

The 2026-27 Boulder Ballet Company photographed during August of 2026. Photo: Michael Haug

The [In]Human season features five world premieres and two Colorado premieres highlighting the individuality of choreographers and dancers present in its collective expression. The performances dismantle the distance between audience and performers to remind them of the shared reciprocal moment.

“Nutcracker is actually one of the examples where this production is probably one of the most human exchanges that we have in the industry every single year as an annual tradition. The unique beauty of Nutcracker is that it’s not only focusing on 10 members of our professional company, but we actually have a cast of about 100,” Needham-Wood said.

Boulder Ballet's Nutcracker production will feature students from the Boulder Valley School District ages 9 to 18, trained dancers on the precipice of professional careers and guest artists who perform special roles.

“Within that, you realize there’s a whole scope of people at different stages in their lives,” Needham-Wood said. “We’re seeing this beautiful mentorship from one generation to the next, a passing of knowledge through this physical art form that really strengthens our communal sense of value around why it is so important for us to have these touchpoints where the whole community comes together to produce something that we’re really proud of.”

The 2025 Boulder Ballet Nutcracker performance at Macky Auditorium. Photo: Amanda Tipton

Nutcracker Showtime Dates:

Boulder : Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 29 – Mackey Auditorium, with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra

: Friday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 29 – Mackey Auditorium, with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra Longmont : Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 – Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, with the Longmont Symphony Orchestra

: Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 – Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, with the Longmont Symphony Orchestra Estes Park: Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 – The Stanley Hotel, featuring a Nutcracker Suite.

The Stanley Hotel show in Estes Park will be a Nutcracker Suite. The suite is not a full-length production but instead offers a sensory-friendly performance. House lights, loud sounds and battle scenes disturbing to viewers are diminished, scenes are shortened and live music does not accompany the ballet. The Nutcracker Suite will also be performed at Mackey Auditorium in Boulder on Sunday, Nov. 29 before the full-length show.

[In]Human Boulder Showtime Dates:

Rebels and Innovators : March 5-7 – Gordon Gamm Theater

: March 5-7 – Gordon Gamm Theater Vital: May 14-16 – Gordon Gamm Theater

Boulder Ballet will return to contemporary works following its holiday performance.

“[In]Human means to me just the actual human connection that we get to have as dancers with the audience. We’re not AI, we’re not a screen. We might mess up onstage, but that’s part of the beauty of it. How do we perform a live art that’s really hard but also make it beautiful and something that the audience can really connect to because they can actually hear us breathing and can see us sweating,” Boulder Ballet company artist Sydney Caggiano said.

“Rebels and Innovators” is the world premiere by Ching Ching Wong, Boulder Ballet’s new resident choreographer. It returns for its second year and is dedicated to risk-taking and bold voices for choreographic invention. It also features Silent Conversations choreographed by Dayton Ballet artistic director, Brandon Ragland and an expanded version of How to Build a Dream Apparatus choreographed by Natasha Adorlee.

The season closes with “Vital,” which explores the power of connection and beauty found in being human in the present moment. It will be the first time Boulder Ballet has presented a work by Ma Kong, the artistic director of Richmond Ballet. The production will also feature two world premieres choreographed by Nicolo Fonte and Needham-Wood.

“We’re going to have world premieres on the program where those choreographers are with us for at least four weeks. That is a very rare thing for ballet companies to really invest in having someone in residence for that much time in order to share their work as full as they can with the dancers of the organization,” Needham–Wood said.

The themes of Boulder Ballet's current season are exemplified by its ongoing research on mental health and wellness through a collaboration with Dr. Chelsea Taylor from CU Boulder’s Renée Crown Wellness Institute. Boulder Ballet is researching the impact of performance on audience members’ self-regulation and emotional experiences.

“We recognize that the live art of dance has a unique capacity to support people’s well-being. There’s a whole study that shows that your body posture can directly affect your emotional regulation,” Needham–Wood said. “So much of what we do in dance is using body posture to emotively communicate something for an audience.”

After every Boulder Ballet performance, an audience survey is conducted to track the mental health impact the show had on its viewer to translate emotion into tangible evidence. The results inform how body posture, music and scenic elements evoke positive sensations.

“From a lot of that research on body posturing for emotional regulation there are different universal symbols that body posture was shown to convey,” Needham-Wood said. “One of the most iconic images is a ballet dancer leaping through the air with their legs split and arms splayed really wide. You realize that there is a synergy between the language of these body postures and what dance choreography has already produced.”

Along with enhancing audience experience Boulder Ballet prioritizes the well-being of its dancers.

“They really prioritize mental health and different things,” Caggiano said. “The job we do is already pretty and hard and it can get mentally taxing. Having people around us that are aware of the mental load that it takes and being able to recognize when things are a little hectic or you’re stressed out and actually having people that care about that means a lot.”

Rehearsal for the “Sun & Steel” [In]Human season opener held at Chautauqua Auditorium in Sept. 2026. Choreographed by Ben Needham-Wood and music by Philip Glass. Photo: Camila Serrano

“We care deeply about the people who are in the company and about the care that we’re able to provide for them. We know that if we’re providing a really healthy environment for everyone who’s a part of our organization, that will translate into even more positivity and impact within the performances that we share,” Needham-Wood said.