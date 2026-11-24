A benefit concert showed what's at stake in saving the Jamestown Mercantile: not just a gathering place in a mountain town, but one of the few left where belonging costs nothing

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

Rainbow Shultz drifted through Boulder Theater in a white crochet top, tassels swaying, pink glitter swept across her cheeks. Every few steps, someone pulled her into a hug.

It felt, she said, like seeing everyone she'd ever met in a single night.

Musicians who once played the Merc decades apart traded stories beneath the marquee. Mountain neighbors reunited. Friends arrived from across the country and even from overseas.

Outside the theater, a group from Gold Hill rolled up together.

"It's our mountain Met Gala," they told Shultz.

Above, children tore up the mezzanine stairs, chasing each other and laughing. Below, the packed theater kept erupting, louder with each mention of the Jamestown Mercantile.

Bluegrass sent friends spinning into one another. A couple slid into bachata during a song dedicated to the Orisha Oshun. Someone in a knit poncho danced to a Beatles cover played on banjos. Onstage, bands drank PBRs and took shots in the Merc's honor, each with its own flair.

The crowd had arrived by different paths: through music, a meal, a late-night conversation or a drink too many.

Now, like birds returning to a familiar perch, they had come back to the place that first gathered them.

A DISAPPEARING KIND OF PLACE

The Nov. 18 concert was a benefit for the $1.5 million it would take for the community to buy the 1892 Jamestown Mercantile building. But what the room was protecting was bigger than a building. In a mountain town of a few hundred people, the Merc is, in Shultz's words, "a place where anyone can come. You don't have to spend money."

Silent auction tables lined the lobby.

Musicians donated their sets, among them Daniel Rodriguez, Emma Rose and Charlie Rose, Lindsay Lou, David Satori, Foggy Mountain Spaceship with Andy Thorn, The River Arkansas and The Dirty Turkeys.

All proceeds went to the campaign, run through the nonprofit Jamestown Home for Wayward Artists, Pirates, and the Somewhat Feral, which as of publication had raised $196,311 from 599 donors. The benefit concert itself brought in nearly $60,000, according to Shultz.

Foggy Mountain Spaceship with Andy Thorn's drummer, Chris Sheldon (seated), and bassist, Kyle Ussery (standing), perform at the Save the Merc benefit concert. Photo: Emily Bernard/Boulder Weekly

Sociologists call spaces like the Merc "third places": gathering spots outside home and work where people build relationships and a sense of belonging. They are vanishing. A 2025 CU Boulder study found closures across nearly every type of community gathering place from 2010 to 2021, with rural communities at greatest risk.

The Merc is one of the few places of its kind that remain open to everyone.

In Jamestown, it is the restaurant, the music venue, the arts venue and the social hub, all in one building, functions that larger towns spread across several storefronts. Shultz runs the café, but the building is the part no one can take for granted. A place like this lasts only as long as its walls do, and a community purchase would put those walls in the hands of a nonprofit built to protect them.

THE BIG TABLE

From the stage, Robbie Vitrano, a Save the Merc board member, put it like so many others had that night.

"I found my people at the Merc."

He told the crowd about ten years ago, he rolled into Boulder from New Orleans and landed there. He described New Orleans' social aid and pleasure clubs, born of Jim Crow-era exclusion, as a safety net that also made room for joy, built "on the foundation of what matters most, strong vibrating culture, ritual and connection, nourishing body and soul."

"And that is the Merc," he said. "It's what Rainbow and the team just know how to do. The big table where everybody's welcome, nobody goes without."

He sketched the regulars: bikers, billionaires and NASA scientists eating wood-fired pizza creekside, kids and dogs underfoot, "the next great bard" singing from the stage. The Merc has outlasted booms and busts, fires and floods, he said, but it is more than a survivor. Preserving it means protecting a community that is still growing, changing and creating itself.

"Culture's not the past," he said. "It's not nostalgic. It's not a thing. It's a living process of regeneration."

He called the room stewards, receiving the baton from "the pirates, artists, and slightly feral who came before," and, hopefully, good ancestors. The campaign, he suggested, was an opportunity to decide what kind of legacy they would leave behind.

"That's why we're here, why we give, and why we care."

Audience members watch the benefit concert from the mezzanine. Photo: Emily Bernard/Boulder Weekly

The Merc, he said, is "that best part of you and us together, and that's what makes the best Boulder. Maybe the world."

Late in the night, Rainbow was still greeting friends with hugs with the same energy that carried her though the evening's opening moments. The emcee shouted the event's catchphrase:

"Save the Merc!"

The flock echoed it back.

Months earlier in an interview with Boulder Weekly, Shultz said people were "showing up for the Merc in the same way it has for so many." By night's end, the response felt difficult to miss.

Walking into the Merc has never required a purchase.

Shultz hopes that in the future it will still serve as a community "living room" and a gathering place for artists, musicians and mountain neighbors. Keeping it that way will take $1.5 million by May 2027.

To help Save the Jamestown Mercantile, visit savethemerc.org.