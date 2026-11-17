Local restaurants in Boulder and Denver are offering Thanksgiving meals featuring traditional turkey dinners, classic sides and pies or unique spins on holiday favorites.

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

Thanksgiving is approaching fast and local chefs are crafting holiday meals to take stress out of the kitchen. Support local restaurants and explore takeout and dine-in options in and around Boulder.

“When you purchase a Thanksgiving meal, or any meal from a local independent restaurant, you’re often supporting a lot more than just that restaurant. You’re supporting the people who work there, their families, the farmers and purveyors we work with and the community that surrounds us,” Justin Cucci, chef and founder of Edible Beats said. “Whole Foods, Walmart, etc. have their place, but local restaurants are mainstays in their neighborhood and cities. The money, jobs and taxes stay local, creating value for the community.”

TAKEOUT:

Blackbelly Market - Boulder

Preorder all-natural turkeys sold raw and ready for you to prepare at home, through Wednesday, Nov. 18. At the Boulder location you can add freshly baked dinner rolls, pies and prepared sides to an order. Turkey prices range from $8.99 to $14.49 per pound and can be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Dish Gourmet – Boulder

The “whole shebang” Thanksgiving meal includes a roasted, carved, all-natural turkey, dinner rolls, and a classic cranberry sauce along with a choice of four additional sides. The “whole shebang” costs $43.95 per person and pies from Shamane’s Bake Shoppe can be added to the order.

A Spice of Life – Boulder

Thanksgiving boxes start at $270 and include a choice of entree: lemon-thyme-brined turkey breast or Bee Squared honey-mustard-roasted-ham and made-from-scratch sides. Each box serves five to six people and customers can add apple or pumpkin pie. Order online by Sunday, Nov. 22 and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Salty Donut – Denver

Thanksgiving pie doughnuts at the Salty in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of the Salty

Limited-edition $27 pie-box doughnuts are available for preorder through Wednesday, Nov. 18. Each pie box includes four doughnuts shaped like pie slices. Featured flavors include brown sugar pecan, spiced pumpkin, apple crumb and chocolate cream pie. Order by Nov. 18 for online pick-up available on Thursday, Nov. 26. Pie-box doughnuts will be sold in stores Monday, Nov. 23 to Thursday, Nov. 26.

Edible Beats – Denver

Edible Beats holiday pies. Photo by: Lucy Beaugard.

“Thanksgiving at Home” is a holiday meal offering from Cucci, the chef behind Denver restaurants Root Down, Linger, El Five and Vital Root. Edible Beats offers a traditional dinner, ‘everything but the turkey’ side items, vegan and gluten-free meals and holiday pies baked from scratch.

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes a turkey two way, with sides such as roasted turnips and garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, delicata squash, marble rye stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes and cranberry relish. Order by: Sunday, Nov. 22. Pickup available Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Root Down and delivery is available through DoorDash.

“Coming out of COVID, as meals to-go and home delivery became a bigger part of our business, Thanksgiving felt like a natural extension of what I love about the holiday growing up. It was always about serving people and being part of their celebration, especially those who couldn’t or simply didn’t want to prepare a big Thanksgiving meal,” Cucci said.

J Street Food Truck & Catering – Denver

J Street offers Thanksgiving Day ‘Heat & Eat’ options. For $229, the meal serves four to six people with a roasted turkey breast, chocolate hazelnut pumpkin pie, and seven sides, including creamy garlic mashed potatoes, classic sweet potato casserole, roasted vegetable cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and pull-apart rolls.

For $299, the set-up serves 10-12 and includes a whole turkey, the seven sides and a pie. They also offer ‘Simply Sides’ packages for $105 for four to six people and $170 for 10-12. J Street will donate meals to Feeding Colorado for every meal ordered.

Mizuna – Denver

Mizuna’s Thanksgiving takeout menu crafted by chefs Frank Bonanno and Michael Dunning, includes instructions to finish from home. The kit includes, brined and sliced turkey, garlic and herb gravy, black truffle-whipped potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, apple and pine nut. Also included is Gerry’s dinner rolls with house churned butter, pumpkin sage tart with cranberry caramel and cinnamon Chantilly.

The meal costs $80 per person, with add-ons including a meat and cheese platter, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese and cocktails. Orders can be picked up at Mizuna on Wednesday Nov. 25.

“At Mizuna, Michael, Gavin and Theo will be here nearly all night baking pies and finishing the takeout meals. Then show up early, Michael in his turkey costume, to serve them, then work a regular night’s service,” Bonanno said. “In the Osteria Marco Kitchen, we have whole families who have been cooking this meal together, elbow to elbow for a full generation now. It’s madness, beautiful, wonderful delicious madness.”

Osteria Marco – Denver

An Italian twist on the classic Thanksgiving spread, with instructions to finish the meal from home. It includes a short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and beef jus, grilled asparagus, panzanella stuffing with Italian sausage and fresh herbs, and baked rigatoni. For dessert, a pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whipped cream and pumpkin brittle.

The meal costs $65 per person with add-ons such as a $36 meat and cheese platter, $45 brown-butter Old Fashioned whisky and $45 espresso-tini party bottles. Pickup is available at Osteria Marco on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Luca – Denver

Luca offers an Italian twist on Thanksgiving and invites guests to order a an at-home five-course dinner featuring whipped sweet potatoes with brown sugar and sage, polenta stuffing with apples, onions and fresh herbs, cacio e pepe gnocchetti with pecorino and cracked black pepper, sliced braised ham with orange amaretto marmalade, and dark chocolate pie.

Meal kits cost $70 per person and option add-on include $40 chef’s salumi and formaggi and bottled cocktails. Pick-up is available at Luca on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

DINE IN:

Jill’s Restaurant – Boulder

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a three-course dinner featuring seasonal starters, miso squash soup or frisée and pear salad, an entrée, traditional turkey, Pacific halibut, prime New York strip or Moroccan sweet potato hash; and festive desserts, including pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, flourless chocolate cake and carrot cake. Reservations cost $89 per adult and $45 for children. Thanksgiving Day seating is available from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

St Julien Hotel and Spa – Boulder

St Julien Hotel Thanksgiving brunch seafood bar featuring crab claws, tiger shrimp and Verlasso salmon. Photo: Courtesy of St Julien Hotel and Spa

The annual Thanksgiving brunch buffet features organic roasted turkey, a raw bar with crab claws, tiger shrimp and Verlasso salmon, seasoned sides, fresh salads and an array of desserts and brunch selections. Live Jazz will be performed, and two seatings are available: 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. The buffet costs $109 per person and $49 for children.

Halcyon – Denver

Halcyon hotel Thanksgiving buffet plate. Photo: Courtesy of Halcyon

The hotel in Cherry Creek offers a buffer featuring carving stations, a seafood tower, seasonal favorites, a dedicated kid’s station, specialty desserts along with more. The festive buffet includes live music, bubble toasts and complimentary valet parking for one car per table. Two seatings are available from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Reservations cost $150 per adult and $60 for children.

Gattara – Denver

Uptown Denver’s modern Italian American eatery will host lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy house-made dinner rolls and biscuits, along with a choice of roasted leg of lamb, traditional sliced turkey or honey-glazed ham. All meals are served with mashed potatoes, country stuffing, cranberry chutney and gravy.

Guests can choose from three desserts: pumpkin pie, lemon meringue pie and toffee pudding. They can also select three sides, including green bean casserole, brussel sprouts with bacon, honey-glazed carrots, and roasted root vegetables. Meals cost $65 per person and $35 for children. Gattara offers the same menu and pricing for takeout.

“Food is the universal way of showing someone you care, and inviting people to your table is one of the kindest gestures there is. A shared meal turns neighbors into friends, which is why community is at the heart of what we do,” Miguel Perches, executive chef at Gattara, said. "Thanksgiving shows our neighborhood that we care about family and friends. We want to take the worry out of cooking so everyone can enjoy each other’s company, relax, and eat good food without any stress."