BOULDER HOMEOWNERS OPEN THEIR DOORS FOR SUNDANCE

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

In preparation for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival in Boulder, the city created the Festival Lodging Rental License to support the local economy and reduce climate and traffic impact by having visitors stay within the city rather than commuting from outside areas.

The license allows Boulder homeowners and tenants to rent out their home for 29 days or fewer per year during a major festival in the city.

“We framed the language around the lodging license to apply to any time of year where there’s a long-term festival occurring. It is not specific to the Sundance Film Festival,” Cris Jones, director of strategic partnership for the city of Boulder, said.

The Sundance lodging license only allows Boulder homeowners to rent during the designated event period from Jan. 11 to Feb. 9, 2027. It will not allow these homeowners to advertise for a short-term rental any other time of the year. Other Boulder residents still have the option to obtain the pre-existing short-term rental license to rent during alternative periods.

“Folks who are pursuing the festival lodging licenses certainly won’t have the option of renting their spaces beyond special festival event designation. In this case, it is just the Sundance Film Festival. It is probably not a very lucrative long-term investment strategy if you can only rent it during this small window of time,” Jones said.

The city of Boulder currently averages 40 applications per week and will continue to accept festival lodging rental license applications indefinitely. Applications are processed over the course of several weeks.

Boulder has exceeded the city’s goal of 1,500 licenses in support of the Sundance Festival. As of Oct. 22, more than 1,800 short-term festival lodging applications have been submitted.

The city of Boulder also received an additional 520 applications for the pre-existing short-term rental license compared with 216 applications during 2025.

Homeowners who rent have an opportunity to receive a federal tax benefit. Under the Augusta Rule (IRS Section 280A(g)), homeowners may rent their primary residence for up to 14 days per year and exclude that income from federal taxable income.

Local taxes still apply and to receive the federal tax benefit the property must be a personal residence, the rental must be fair market value and no rental expense deductions are allowed.

Rental Opportunities

Visit Boulder is the official destination marketing partner for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival and has a partnership agreement with Airbnb and several property management companies who support first-time renters.

“A lot of these homeowners have never done this before, so we’ve been hosting these education sessions with Airbnb with the city and with our property management companies to walk people through the licensing,” Charlene Hoffman, chief executive officer at Visit Boulder, said.

Visit Boulder has partnered with property management companies to help homeowners rent their property for the festival and connect visitors with experienced organizers.

Fox Property Management is one company vetted by Visit Boulder with seven years of rental market experience and hundreds of partnered vendors to provide high-quality experiences for visitors. Their services include marketing and professional photography, 24-hour guest support, and coordinating preparation, turnover and post-stay care.

“Because so many people are having their first stay during a peak of peak moment. We really want to help people navigate how to step into that in a way that doesn’t create one-star reviews and the inability to rent for the following year,” Ross Bowdy, director of mid-term rentals at Fox Property Management, said.

Fox Property Management utilizes Airbnb and VRBO to list rentals. Bowdy specializes in mid-term rentals, furnished stays lasting 30 days to six months, and will work with homeowners to receive the licensing.

Marquee Stays is another Visit Boulder partner that was built by Boulder homeowners exclusively as a marketplace for Sundance Film Festival lodging. Marquee Stays will apply for Festival Lodging Rental Licenses on behalf of partnered renters and guide them through the process.

“We are local and we understand the local scene much better than anyone else at one of those big companies could,” Jeff Lesser, Marquee Stays founder, said. “At Airbnb, there’s no one there to offer them that service to help them find the best neighborhood or best type of home in the right place.”

Marquee Stays provides homeowners with necessary tax documents to receive the federal tax break. “As part of our platform we take the money from the guests and we distribute it out to the homeowner. We also help them pay their taxes and pay for cleaning,” Lesser said.

The Boulder Home Collection is another vetted Visit Boulder housing partner created for the festival that separates itself due to privatized booking.

“We usually don’t take people from the internet or random people looking for rentals. We work in a matchmaking space. We have the guest contact us, we know who they are and we match them with the right property,” Pamala Brewington, founder and CEO of The Boulder Home Collection, said. “It’s important for us if our homeowners want to keep it private and not have their properties up there publicly.”

Since The Boulder Home Collection doesn’t work outside of the festival, they are putting all their efforts into providing optimal hospitality for their guests. Like Fox Property Management, both Marquee Stays and the Boulder Home Collection offer cleaning, marketing and guest services that support homeowners without experience.

“There has been a lot of miscommunication and wrong expectations from the homeowners and people thinking that they are going to win the lottery by renting their house for 10 days. That is not the purpose. The purpose is to make sure that the homeowners get fair money but to make it affordable,” Brewington said.