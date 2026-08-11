Food

Experience an authentic Italian dinner in Boulder at Pasta Jay’s

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Aug. 11, 2026
pexels-maurijn-pach-166875-546945-scaled
Credit: Maurijn Pach

By Emma Houckes

If you’re looking for low-key Italian food, Pasta Jay’s should be your new favorite spot. Located in downtown Boulder, Pasta Jay’s has been part of Pearl Street’s charm since September 1988.

Pasta Jay’s recipes are built on generations of authentic Italian family recipes. Founders Jay Elowsky and his parents Jean and Lowell opened Pasta Jay’s as a way to bring people together through great food and great service.

Pasta Jay’s is known for their homemade pasta and pizza. They have traditional Italian options, like a margherita pizza or their housemade mannicotti, which showcase their excellence in continuing well-loved authentic dishes.

The restaurant is most known for their famous jumbo shells, stuffed with fresh basil, spinach, ricotta cheese, spiced ground beef and marinara sauce.

Guests can also bring the authentic Italian taste of Pasta Jay’s home with them. The restaurant sells their delicious pasta sauces, including their classic marinara, creamy tomato, and tomato basil. 

Pasta Jay’s also has fresh takes on traditional Italian fare to appeal to the student crowd. The Ralphie, named after the University of Colorado Boulder’s mascot, is a pizza with fresh buffalo mozzarella and ground sirloin. They also have daily specials, with a variety of dishes for folks who are looking to try something new each time they visit Pasta Jay’s.

Beyond food, Pasta Jay’s has an expansive wine list to compliment any dish on their menu. For non-oenophiles, Pasta Jay’s also offers craft cocktails, including a lemon drop martini and an "espressotini,” along with Aperol, limoncello, and Hugo spritzes. Come by Sunday through Thursday for Pasta Jay’s bar specials with discounted rates for their excellent cocktails.

Guests should be sure to save room for dessert, because an Italian night out is incomplete without Pasta Jay’s tiramisu, homemade cheesecake, or double chocolate cake.

Pasta Jay’s is open every day of the week, so come experience authentic food, generous portions and lively atmosphere on Pearl Street.

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