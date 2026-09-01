Hazel Dell Mushrooms: An enduring presence at the Boulder Farmers’ Market

By Riggs Robertson

Mushrooms…mhmm, delicious.

At the Boulder Farmers’ Market, you will find a plentiful array of them at the Hazel Dell Mushrooms’ farm stand.

Hazel Dell, a longstanding farm established in 1980 by James and Antonia Hammond, specializes in the cultivation, growth and preservation of mushrooms. In 2020, Jared Scherger and Lucinda Womack purchased the farm from the previous owners.

Womack, one of the current owners, noted that her husband, Jared, would have probably worked for the former owners forever. However, Womack said she and Jared are proud to continue carrying the farm’s legacy at this point.

The farm has been involved with the Boulder Farmers’ Market since 2004, forming tight-knit relationships with the market coordinators, vendors and customers.

“I think people in those communities are really keen on knowing who their farmers are,” Womack said. “They like those relationships. I mean, we have people that are very loyal to our brand because we've been there for so long.”

People care about where their food comes from and who makes the ingredients, to know who was involved in the process and to know that they care, per Womack. Hazel Dell has never missed a day delivering its food products and remains a constant, reliable presence in the community.

“What’s so great about the market in general is it’s really community building,” Womack said. “It makes more resilient communities. You know, it’s like when we know each other, we're going to take better care of each other. So, I think that's really important.”

Mushrooms grow best in an environment that’s kept between 60 to 70 degrees with a humidity level of 80% to 90%, requiring a lot of care to ensure that conditions are ideal for optimal growth. Energy costs can be a concern for the farm, especially during brutally hot summers. Due to these costs, the Hazel Dell owners try to be conscious about the prices they set for their mushrooms, taking into consideration what most people can afford to pay for produce while delivering the best possible produce to the table.

The farm’s most popular item is its mixed bags of mushrooms, allowing for a little taste of everything rather than committing to one flavor.

Womack added that she and Jared are selective about their farmers’ market and appreciate the professional management of the Boulder Farmers’ Market.

“We are so choosy about our farmers' market. You know, we've been around for a long time. People are always trying to get us to join their new markets, emerging markets. But we only do three, and that's because they're hard work.”

The Boulder Farmers’ Market has shown its dedication to those it serves, and in turn, vendors like Hazel Dell have shown their dedication to it.

“Customers that have shopped at that market for decades know us,” Womack said. “It’s really special.”