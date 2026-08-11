The Chautauqua Summer Concert Series brings talented artists to the historical site this summer

By Emma Houckes

If you’re running out of things to do this summer, check out Chautauqua’s summer concert series.

The concert series features tons of genres, so each person is sure to find an event that fits their interests. If you like jazz, check out Herbie Hancock on August 11. If you like folk rock, check out Cowboy Junkies on September 12. If you like bluegrass and rock, check out Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers on September 24.

The summer concert series runs from June to late September each year in the Chautauqua Auditorium. The Chautauqua Auditorium is a historic venue constructed in 1898, and offers a stunning concert experience at the foot of Boulder’s Flatirons Mountains.

Chautauqua offers a unique view of the flatirons, complimenting the wonderful bluegrass, folk and indie artists. The venue is committed to preserving its historical beauty, improving and protecting the site so visitors can enjoy it the same way each year.

If you’re too tired to travel back home after the show, Chautauqua has historic cottages, constructed between 1899 and 1954. They also have a full-service dining hall, with brunch, lunch and breakfast, so guests can enjoy a slow, cozy morning after the show or an upscale dinner before. Chautauqua also has a general store right next-door to the dining hall, where guests can buy quick food, ice cream, and locally made goods.

The Chautauqua campus is just minutes from downtown Boulder, where you can find many other local favorites to try. Guests can also experience guided or independent hikes at Chautauqua, with a range of difficulty levels.

If you miss the summer concert series this year, make sure to catch concerts, speakers, and panels in the Community House in the colder months. In other words, there is always something to do at Chautauqua!