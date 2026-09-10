Events

Stouts, sausage and polka at St Julien Oktoberfest—a Forbes four-star spa and hotel

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Sep. 10, 2026
FEATURE-St-Julien-Oktoberfest-1
Polka Folka, a Denver-based band, plays traditional European polka and waltz along with contemporary pop hits. (Courtesy photo)

By Evan Borman

St Julien Hotel and Spa is celebrating its fourth annual Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will brew Bavarian tradition and Boulder’s beauty on the lawn and terrace of the hotel.

St Julien is a four-star four-diamond property offering worldly live music four days a week. The 201-room hotel is a short walk from Pearl Street and offers unrivaled elegance facing the Flatirons. 

The German celebration acts as a kickoff to the fall season with three hours of live polka music, top-notch cultural delicacies and games for all ages. Wear dancing shoes and prepare to stomach an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet. 

“It’s a very fun, fun family-friendly way to spend an afternoon. The food is exceptional and it’s a really good price for this event,” Bryan Amaro, director of restaurants and bars, said. 

The Oktoberfest celebration offers a German-themed buffet of Schnitzel, Schweinerbraten (roast pork), Wurstl (Bavarian sausages and sauerkraut), black forest cake, big ol’ Brezens (pretzels) and more.

“The tickets are sold on Eventbrite. It's a $49 ticket that gives you access to this lavish German buffet of all of these German classics that you just don’t see anymore,” Amaro said. “And for an extra $25, it’s all you can drink.”

St Julien is partnering with Paulaner, a historic brewery founded in Munich in 1634. Paulaner is one of six official breweries that supply beer for Munich’s legendary Oktoberfest and was first brewed by friars from the Order of Minims to sustain them during the strict fasting of Lent.

This year, Polka Folka is bringing the oom-pah-pah to the party. Polka Folka is a Denver-based band that exceeds any prior expectations of the genre. 

“Polka music in general is a little bit outside of most people's frame of reference. I think a lot of people are pleasantly surprised,” Polka Folka vocalist and accordionist, Pat O’Toole, said. “Oktoberfests are always so fun,” O’Toole added. “You can’t really go wrong, you know? Good beer, good food, good music.”

Recognized for its rambunctious live performances, the band intermingles the traditional European polka and waltz with recognizable pop hits. 

“It’s always funny to kind of watch people and hear a bassline or melody and people perk up and are like—‘Wait, wait, is that what I think it is?’” O’Toole said. “I remember one time we played at a thing and this guy came up, he’d had a few steins worth of beer, and he was like, ‘Oh man, I f---ing hate polka, but I love you guys!’”

O’Toole is joined by Jeff Miguel on soprano saxophone, Devin O’Toole on guitar and Daniel Rule on bass to bring the historic German hertz to the hotel lawn and terrace. 

Polka originated as a peasant folk dance in Central Europe that spread during the 19th century as a uniting force for communities across social classes. 

Polka Folka always begins its Oktoberfest sets with the famous toast, “Ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit,” which translates to “a toast to well-being and good cheer.” The toast gets audiences warmed up to shared dances, which characterize the genre and its historical links.

The front of St Julien, a four-star hotel and spa, at 900 Walnut St. in Boulder. (Courtesy photo)

The Oktoberfest celebration is proof of the unique entertainment and music that St Julien offers. The hotel’s array of music events carries a diversity that invites new experiences of cultural expression. 

“We’re not a corporate hotel, and we can go out and get creative and not have to get approval on a lot of things,” Amaro said. “They let us be as creative as we want to be and that’s a beautiful thing.”

The event will have German-inspired entertainment including a Steinholding competition. The competition, known in German as Masskrugstemmen, is a traditional Bavarian strength test where participants hold a full, one-liter beer straight in front of their body for as long as possible. The glass weighs roughly five pounds total, and any brew spilled or dripped leads to disqualification.

“The vibes of it are just great. Everybody is drinking beer, and it just feels like you’re in Germany. It is just so much fun. I love that it’s a family-friendly thing and it’s good for everyone,” Amaro said. 

St Julien is independently owned by Colorado residents, and its entertainment is catered to support local artists and invite community growth. 

“We have such a crazy array of music that we do. That German style, it just fits to what we are known for and what we do at the hotel," Amaro said.

Tags:

BVSD school board listens to students and parents about possible school closures

By Mei Gifford Boulder Valley School District listened to comments and concerns regarding possible school closures from students and teachers…

Sep. 10, 2026
Previous article

Goth cult classic “Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut” screening at Sie FilmCenter in Denver

By Evan Borman Haunted by nonacceptance in their mundane hometown of Sandusky, Ohio, two best friends and goths travel to…

Sep. 10, 2026
Next article
  • Related Articles
  • More From Author
Jul. 2, 2025

Concerts: July 3-9

Duh. It’s Phish. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know the iconic jam band is taking over the People’s Republic for a three-night run at CU Boulder’s Folsom Field. But did ...

Jul. 2, 2025

Events: July 3-9

Phish Weekend Kickoff and Afterparty3-5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, July 3 to Saturday, July 5, Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder. Free Turn your Phish experience into a Phish...

Jul. 2, 2025

Where to watch fireworks on the Front Range

Here's your go-to guide for fireworks on the 4th of July, in Boulder County and beyond. JULY 3 Berthoud5-9:30 p.m. Food trucks, beer garden and gamesWaggener Farm Park 1000 N. Berthoud Pkw...

Must-Reads

Jun. 18, 2024@5:50pm

Downward trajectory

Adolescent cannabis use has decreased for…

Jun. 17, 2024@10:56pm

Going dark

So-called “dark money” has entered the…

Jun. 13, 2024@2:58pm

Astrology: June 13, 2024

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The term…

Jun. 13, 2024@8:13am

2024 Primary Vote Guide

Welcome to our 2024 Primary Vote…

Jun. 12, 2024@10:13pm

Ska City, USA

Picture in your mind’s eye the…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:40pm

Concerts: June 13-19

ON THE BILL: Following last week’s…

Jun. 12, 2024@9:29pm

Events: June 13-22

Movement Workshop6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13,…