Goth cult classic “Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut” screening at Sie FilmCenter in Denver

The Sie FilmCenter in Denver will screen “Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut” from Sept. 11 to 17. (Courtesy photo)

The Sie FilmCenter in Denver will screen “Gypsy 83: The Director’s Cut” from Sept. 11 to 17. (Courtesy photo)

By Evan Borman

Haunted by nonacceptance in their mundane hometown of Sandusky, Ohio, two best friends and goths travel to New York City to celebrate their idol Stevie Nicks and discover themselves in “Gypsy 83,” written and directed by Todd Stephens.

The director’s cut edition of the cult-classic coming-of-age film comes to Denver for the film’s 25th anniversary. The re-edited 35mm film, restored in digital 4K, will be showing from Sept. 11 to 17 at the Sie FilmCenter.

The restored director’s cut includes 40 minutes of additional footage and nine new songs with an updated soundtrack, including music from The Cure, Cocteau Twins and Echo and the Bunnymen.

During its initial 2001 release, Stephens decided to shorten the movie due to indie film and genre expectations but was never satisfied. Stephens struggled with distributors to market “Gypsy 83” due to the time period and segregated nature of films that dealt with queer subject matter.

“Back then, when you made queer films, only queer people saw them,” Stephens said. “When we tried to get a distributor, the distributor said: it’s too gay, but it’s also not gay enough.”

“One of them even said, nobody wants to see a f-- hag movie, which I was sort of horrified to hear them say that. They just felt like, since it wasn’t two naked shirtless guys they could put on the movie poster, they didn’t know how to sell the movie.”

Before the 2026 re-release, Stephens showed his students at the School of Visual Arts in New York City a screening and realized that the film still resonated with young people today.

“I found it fascinating when I screened it for my 18-year-old college freshman. They were like, you don’t understand. This is exactly what our generation wants,” Stephens said. “They love that it was set kind of in the Y2K era. It was set in the year 2001, at a time before smartphones and all of that technology invaded our lives.”

It took Stephens over five years to get the footage restored for its 2026 re-release. The film lab, Technicolor, went out of business, and the film wound up in a vault in a desert in California, which took years to recover.

“We used some of the footage in the new version, but a lot of the footage in the new version is from the original outtakes,” Stephens said. “Those outtakes were in different attics over the course of the last 20 years.”

The result of exposing the film to various temperatures and humidity resulted in mold. “A guy had to put a hazmat suit on and clean the mold, and not all the mold came off.”

Stephens hired a new editor, Anderson Mathew, gave him the script, the raw footage and told him to start over. The changes enabled them to characterize greater unrestrained aggression in the gut-wrenching backstory of the two protagonists to inform psychological subtext.

“You know, we’re a low-budget operation, kind of a mom-and-pop operation. We didn’t have money to throw at the problem. We just kind of threw time at the problem,” Stephens said.