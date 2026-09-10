BVSD school board listens to students and parents about possible school closures

A map of new proposed Boulder Valley School District attendance boundaries, presented at the Sept. 8, 2026 school board meeting. (Photo from Boulder Valley School District)

A map of new proposed Boulder Valley School District attendance boundaries, presented at the Sept. 8, 2026 school board meeting. (Photo from Boulder Valley School District)

By Mei Gifford

Boulder Valley School District listened to comments and concerns regarding possible school closures from students and teachers at its regular Sept. 8 meeting.

During the meeting, there were 180 speakers, with roughly a quarter being students. The Resilience School Proposal calls for closing and consolidating schools across BVSD. “This night will be one of the last times we have public comment before the study session,” Nicole Rajpal, president of the school board, said.

Students speak against possible closures

Dozens of students told the school board how important their schools are to them and how supportive teachers are, and expressed concern about what school closures could mean.

“Our teachers care about us and help us become better people,” a third grader from Douglass Elementary said. Speaking about Douglass, she said, “If you close it, my friends will be split into three different schools.”

A young girl said that “Douglass is a second home.” She has been active in opposing the plan to close Douglass, riding her bike to ask people to sign her petition.

After his family lost their home in the 2021 Marshal Fire, a young boy said Douglass “made me feel so confident.” He finds it unfair that neighbors and peers have to adjust to a new school when they have moved to be a part of Douglass.

George, a sophomore at Fairview High School and an alum from University Hill Elementary, addressed the board in Spanish. He spoke of the confusion in earning his certificate in biliteracy, and how important the curriculum of biliteracy is to him and fellow students.

A third grader from Flatiron Elementary expressed how sad he is about his school possibly closing. “Probably at my new school you guys are going to close it again, and I’ll have to go through the same struggle.”

“Flatirons Elementary has taught me to do hard things like talking to adults like you,” a second grader told the school board.

A sixth grader from Monarch pre-K-8 said: “The proposal does not talk about all the Monarch students who lost their homes to the Marshal Fire.” Despite the relocation families had to endure, “Monarch has been a constant.”

Parents concerned about changes

Rob Hefern, on behalf of the Community Montessori PTA, asked the board to “show the math” about how Community Montessori and Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies will operate together at the High Peaks Elementary building. He said the PTA is also asking the board to “hold the staff for two years,” fix the restrooms and continue bus routes.

The possible closure of Birch Elementary raised concern about why that school was chosen, given its ICAN program that supports students with behavioral and emotional needs.

Douglass garnered broad support from parents. Olivia Hinds spoke about the strong community at Douglass, citing how “35% of the students at Douglass” were openly enrolled, including her own children.

Gary Morris praised Douglass for its “emotionally intelligent” staff who treated his neurodivergent son with dignity and respect.

Robert Seiger asked why BVSD is proposing only one option. “We, and by we, I mean the community and the board in partnership, do not have alternative scenarios to compare it to.”

Sui and Minche Lin praised Douglass for its compassion for all cultures and BVSD for its contributions to their older children’s successes.

“The proposed reconfiguration for Monarch and Eldorado does not meet the objectives you asked for in the town of Superior,” Laura Bachel, a mother of an Eldorado Elementary student, said.

A mother and alum of Flatirons Elementary said, when speaking to the mayor and council members, that the Resilient School Proposal “does not fit with their comprehensive plan”.

Two parents shared similar sentiment about relocating High Peaks Elementary students. They said families make choices and asked the board to keep High Peaks at its central location.

Sarah Berry, a parent of a Community Montessori student, urged the board to look at “the Montessori's specific financial analysis that looks at least 15 years in the future.” Berry emphasized that the Montessori should not be looked at like a regular school.

Olga White, a parent of a Monarch student, said she chose Monarch because of its pre-K-8 model. White spoke of how her fifth-grade daughter, who also spoke this evening, was saddened because “she would never get to peer tutor elementary students as a middle schooler.”