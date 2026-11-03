THE MAN WHO CREATED A 2,000 MILE-HIKE AROUND COLORADO, THEN WALKED IT

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

GOLDEN | Donovan Rice stood before a dangerously steep ridge on Mount Zirkel, staring at a down-climb he couldn’t manage with his pack on.

His solution? Drop the pack ahead of him, let it roll and retrieve it after his descent.

It rolled once. Then twice. A third roll would have sent it hundreds of feet off a cliff, taking his food, water, shelter and navigation with it. The thousands of social media followers tracking his journey would have seen his pin descend rapidly, then sit motionless for hours.

Thankfully, the pack stopped, but for him, “It was a big eye-opener” on the perils of his journey.

Rice, 29, of Golden, finished the Great Colorado Route on Oct. 1 after starting in May at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The roughly 2,000-mile loop is Rice’s brainchild.

Prior to creating the route, he had hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and the 5,700-mile Eastern Continental Trail that goes from Key West all the way to Newfoundland. After completing these world-famous thru-hikes, he “wanted to give Colorado the same level of love,” adding that “there’s so much to Colorado beyond the divide or beyond the 14ers.”

He never envisioned becoming a content creator. Vlogging was simply “a $0 marketing strategy” to publicize his route and build an audience for it. Documenting the journey eventually turned into a rhythm. Four days of hiking, then a stop in a small mountain town for a full day of editing his backlog of videos, repeat.

He found that his followers kept using one word in their support: “vicarious.” People who felt they were too old, too sick or just too busy for an adventure like this walked the trail through Rice’s videos. Strangers in small mountain towns across the state even offered spare beds. This support made him feel like he was never alone on the trail.

“There’s a big difference between being alone and feeling alone,” Rice said. “The times I felt the most alone is probably when I was surrounded by the most people. For example, living in New York City for grad school.”

Rice found their support inspired him to continue on.

“I had this audience that was like, ‘hey, this is really cool,’ and they were really hyped for me,” he said. “So that gave me a huge boost.”

There were close calls, including the pack incident on Mount Zirkel, and a rock that slipped underfoot in a gully in the Sangre de Cristo range, a mere 100 yards from a fatal fall. Neither scared him as much as wondering whether the conditions would let him finish.

When the Gold Mountain fire broke out at the end of June near Ouray, he was enveloped by smoky air that reached hazardous levels, forcing him to consider defeat.

“I started getting really scared,” he said. “Am I gonna be able to do this? Because it was never a doubt in my desire to do the full route. It was a question in my ability to do with the conditions.”

Luckily for Rice, the smoke eventually cleared, and he was able to continue.

“I camped out one night next to a road, just ready to bail into town if the smoke didn’t clear,” he said. “[The smoke] cleared up that night; never dealt with it again.”

Over a month after his return, he has begun strategizing for next summer. His plan won’t be another 141-day march, although he did say that when the time comes around, his “legs will probably get itchy.” Instead, he plans to fix individual locations where the route failed him. Obstacles included private property, a trail marked on Google Maps that didn’t exist and a path too loose for scrambling.

Rice is also focused on turning the route into bite-sized pieces so that an average hiker could complete specific sections rather than the entire 2,000-mile route.

Then there’s the question of a career for Rice, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver and a master's in Sociology from New York University. Being a professional adventurer would be “epic,” he said, but “the question is, how do you do that?” He believes the path of least resistance would be as an influencer, but prefers other options include building routes or guiding backcountry hiking trips.

For now, the payoff of his accomplishment is “a lot of social capital.” He admits that eventually, he’ll need a “big boy career.”

Home has been an adjustment. His mom was the one who picked him up where the route began months earlier, a tradition for every big hike of his except one, when she was battling cancer. She’s since recovered, said Rice. He is now relearning small things like having to find a bathroom when he has to go, how to eat healthily instead of consuming the most calories possible and having a sleep schedule that isn’t solely dictated by the sun.

After massive thru-hikes like this one, Rice asks himself a question. “Is this the end, you know, or is this a phase? Is this a chapter? Is it a lifestyle?”

His answer, for now, is “a chapter.” Beyond the present, he doesn’t claim to know.

“Who knows how long it’s gonna go on for, but I’m really enjoying it right now, so I’m gonna keep doing it.”