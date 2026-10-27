The Fentanyl Fight:

Proponents say Proposition 132 will save lives. Opponents say it will do the opposite — and may accomplish something more sinister instead.

By Cecelia Thorn

Boulder Weekly

In recent years, fentanyl overdose deaths have decreased nationwide, but they’ve increased here in Colorado. In Boulder County, they jumped over 40 percent last year. Now a new ballot measure promises to help.

But a growing number of law enforcement leaders and experts say Proposition 132 will have the opposite effect — and could be pushing something more dangerous onto our state instead.

“This ballot measure talks tough,” says Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, referring to its tough-on-crime approach. “But it falls woefully short of what we need in Colorado.”

Most experts agree that increasing criminal penalties doesn’t deter drug use. And Colorado already did increase penalties for fentanyl distribution and possession back in 2022.

And Boulder has a long-running harm reduction program, which distributes the overdose-reversing medication Narcan, among other lifesaving supplies.

Some supporters of Proposition 132 say the measure will increase treatment options for drug users. But this claim is hotly contested.

“It actually narrows the existing ability to get people into treatment who are struggling with addiction,” says Kyle Giddings, the deputy director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, which opposes the measure. “Right now under Colorado law, if you possess anywhere between one and four grams of fentanyl, you would be able to gain access to treatment, and you get a reduced sentence for a misdemeanor. But Prop. 132 narrows that to only people who possess one gram or less.”

Boulder DA Michael Dougherty is also highly skeptical that this measure would boost treatment.

“I think [mandatory treatment] will sound good to a lot of voters,” Dougherty says. “But the ballot measure includes zero dollars. So the jurisdictions that do not have treatment options available — and there are many — will not suddenly have new treatment options.”

But the conservative group behind the measure is sticking to their claim. Advance Colorado, a political nonprofit which does not disclose its donors, spent millions paying professional signature-gatherers to collect enough voter signatures to get Proposition 132 onto our ballots this fall.

Thanks to the organization’s success with ballot measures like this, Advance Colorado President Michael Fields is sometimes referred to as “the most influential Republican in the state.”

Fields declined to be interviewed for this story, but he was willing to answer a few questions in writing. He says the measure will force the state to fund more treatment options for drug users.

“If someone picks the treatment option, they can’t be denied it,” Fields wrote to us. “If it's not funded in some other way (like a foundation), the state will have to provide it.”

Nonpartisan state legislative analysts disagree that the state would be required to pay for it. They do, however, estimate the hundreds of millions the state would have to pay in additional prison costs if the measure passes. But this would not require the state to pay for any new drug treatment, the analysts say.

Regardless, Boulder County voters have been receiving text messages touting the additional treatment. These texts are believed to be emanating from Advance Colorado, or from another conservative political nonprofit called Common Sense America, which gave $250,000 to an issue committee called Brighter Colorado, which was formed in July to support Advance Colorado’s ballot measures.

These text messages say:

“Fentanyl deaths are up in Colorado. That’s because we aren’t providing enough treatment for users. Proposition 132 will increase treatment and save lives.”

“It’s a mirage,” says Boulder DA Michael Dougherty, referring to the promise of increased treatment. “A complete mirage.”

But in a more rural part of the state near Colorado Springs, another District Attorney says the measure would increase treatment — with or without funding — because of how prosecutors can use felony convictions as a tool.

Douglas County DA George Brauchler is one of the few law enforcement leaders who support the measure.

“Now we could say, we’re going to put you in a drug treatment program, and your incentive is if you complete this, we can make that felony go away,” Brauchler explains. If prosecutors can only threaten a misdemeanor, he says, like right now, then the offenders will often choose the misdemeanor and end up “back on the streets.”

But CCJRC’s Kyle Giddings, who has been through mandated drug treatment himself, disputes this claim.

“I would say 90 percent of people with a drug-related charge receive mandated treatment already,” says Giddings, who is now in recovery from his addiction. “And the whole burden of cost fell on me. The state and county paid nothing. I had to pay it out of my own pocket.”

Giddings worries about how this will affect people with fewer resources.

“Like our unhoused neighbors,” he says. “Who are now gonna be sitting in the city and county jails on felony bonds that they can’t afford. They don’t have the funds to pay the bonds. They don’t have the funds for the treatment.”

So when they can’t complete the treatment, he says, they’ll be convicted of a felony, and face a mandatory sentence of eight to 32 years in prison.

And the threat of suddenly facing long prison sentences doesn’t affect only people who are unhoused. Proposition 132 makes all fentanyl offenses a felony — even if the person didn’t know their drugs contained fentanyl.

Boulder DA Michael Dougherty mentions how college kids often consume fentanyl by accident, thinking they’re taking a Xanax.

And under Proposition 132, “distribution” is broadly defined.

“So one college student handing fentanyl to another college student,” Dougherty says. “The sentencing [would be] the same for them as it is for a hard-core dealer, which is eight years to 32 years.”

Under current law, a judge would be able to weigh evidence regarding this person’s knowledge and intent. But under Proposition 132, this person would no longer be eligible for reducing their sentence by completing drug treatment.

“It makes everyone a distributor,” Giddings says.

The most recent nonpartisan legislative analysis shows that Proposition 132 would put an additional 1,000 people behind bars in Colorado by 2030.

But Douglas County DA Brauchler says the idea of people sitting in prison for low-level possession charges is “mythology,” because people who are charged with possessing small amounts are generally offered a plea deal.

“Nobody is required to prosecute someone and send them to prison for eight to 32 years,” Brauchler says. “But those prosecutors who have a case and say, this dude needs to go to prison, now they’ll have the tools to make that happen.”

Opponents point out that prosecutors already have this tool: under current law, high-level dealers already face eight to 32 years. This remains unchanged under Proposition 132.

And Brauchler’s view about offering plea deals troubles people like Vincent Atchity, the president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, a nonpartisan nonprofit which normally doesn’t take a stand on ballot measures.

“It puts all the power in the hands of prosecutors,” Atchity says. “And if you have a wonderful prosecutor who really loves people of all kinds and all colors, maybe you can trust them to divert people [with plea deals].”

But the reality, he explains, is that this will target some populations more than others. And minorities are not the only groups that will be disproportionately impacted.

“How they wrote this ballot measure, it wraps people who get convicted of possession into the habitual statute,” Giddings explains. “Meaning, if you have more than one conviction of possession, your sentence could be increased times two, times three. So the unhoused folks who can’t afford to complete the treatment will suddenly get convicted of a felony. So they pick up another charge. And the ballot measure is written so you cannot use the treatment option more than once. So if you get convicted again, you get a habitual, you’re going to prison for 8 to 32 years.”

This poses another problem for a state already dealing with overcrowded prisons — and an ongoing budget crisis. Colorado’s Joint Budget Committee has already been looking at contracting with private prisons to provide additional space, because it’s cheaper than buying or constructing a new state prison from scratch.

The state’s reliance on private prisons “will only increase if this ballot measure passes,” says DA Dougherty, who opposes private prisons because “allowing profit into the justice system […] undermines integrity, effectiveness, and public trust,” he says, and private prisons “have a troubling history of health and safety risks to inmates and staff.”

But over in Douglas County, DA Brauchler doesn’t see this as a problem.

“I know private prisons can be a bogeyman for some,” he says. “But honestly, if you’re a drug dealer, and you’re dealing fentanyl that can kill people, do we care if it’s a private prison or a state prison? Why do you care?”

Brauchler disagrees with Boulder DA Dougherty’s view that private prisons pose a danger to our society’s ethical ideals and to prison inmates and staff.

“I mean, profit’s baked into everything we do,” DA Brauchler says. “Maybe if we encouraged DOC [Department of Corrections] to think in terms of the bottom line, and maybe if we incentivized them to try to turn a profit, they’d put out a better product, and we wouldn’t have so many people who reoffend.”

Here in Boulder, DA Dougherty was surprised to hear that DA Brauchler advocates for private prisons. Dougherty believes we should abolish all private prisons — including the two Colorado already uses.

But private prisons are big business. In 2025, the private prison industry poured millions into political nonprofits and campaigns, and saw record profits, largely due to expanded ICE detention.

And another one of Advance Colorado’s ballot measures would increase ICE involvement in our state. Because the group’s ballot measures would dramatically increase money flowing to private prison companies, some people are asking questions.

Advance Colorado President Michael Fields rejects these questions.

“We have received zero dollars from private prisons,” Fields wrote to us. “That is a completely made up attack.”

But Advance Colorado still doesn’t reveal their donors. And CCJRC’s Kyle Giddings points out that a lobbyist for the GEO Group — the private prison company that just received a multimillion-dollar contract to reopen a shuttered private prison here in Colorado — is the of the same guys who started Advance Colorado.

So Giddings isn’t afraid to talk about the intent of Proposition 132. “It’s an evil policy,” he says.

Advance Colorado President Michael Fields disagrees.

“The intent is simply saving lives,” he wrote to us.

Giddings is unconvinced. “Then why did they write it this way?” he asks.