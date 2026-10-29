Boulder ballot issues: yes or no?

By Emma Houkes

Boulder Weekly

City of Boulder Measure 2J

The Vacancy Excise Tax measure will result in a tax on vacant residential properties. Those properties are considered vacant if they are uninhabited for less than half the year, or 183 days.

The tax will be a $4,000 tax on vacant homes, increasing annually not exceeding $7,000, amounting to an estimated $6 million in revenue.

Collection would begin in 2028. The revenue is expected to be used to support city services, including police and fire, parks and recreation, transportation and maintenance, and other general services.

A “yes” vote on Measure 2J allows the city to retain extra revenue from the tax, which would otherwise be refunded to taxpayers via TABOR.

The goal is to discourage empty homeownership and encourage those homeowners to sell or rent to Boulder residents, bringing more housing to the city of Boulder.

What a “Yes” vote means:

If you vote “yes” on Measure 2J, you support the imposition of a vacancy excise tax on vacant homes.

This will support using collected revenue for city services. The tax will be imposed on those who own a secondary or unused home in Boulder.

“Yes” votes believe Measure 2J will be beneficial for bringing additional housing to Boulder residents and beneficial for city services.

What a “No” vote means:

If you vote “no” on Measure 2J, you do not support the imposition of a vacancy excise tax on vacant homes.

This will not support collecting revenue for city services or imposing a tax on vacant homes.

“No” votes believe Measure 2J is unlikely to make enough difference in city services and will have complicated administration.

City of Boulder Measure 2M

The Debt Limit Increase would amend section 97 of the Boulder Home Rule Charter to change how Boulder’s debt limit is calculated, allowing the city to issue more debt than it is currently allowed.

Measure 2M would allow the calculation to be based on the “actual” value of properties rather than the “assessed” value.

What a “Yes” vote means:

If you vote “yes” on Measure 2M, you support the authorization of the city to change the calculation of its debt limit based on the actual value of property in the city.

“Yes” votes believe Measure 2M would modernize the calculations to match most other Colorado cities, giving the city the ability to further invest in infrastructure.

What a “No” vote means:

If you vote “no” on Measure 2M, you do not support authorizing the city to change the calculation of its debt limit based on the actual value of property in the city.

City of Boulder Measure 2L

The Union Firefighters in City Charter measure will create a charter-guaranteed right for full-time fire department employees to engage in collective bargaining.

Measure 2L would amend the city charter to establish formal rules for collective bargaining and impasse procedures for safety, wages and benefits.

The ballot language reserves certain issues as “reserved to rights of management,” where the city would not be required to enter collective bargaining.

What a “Yes” vote means:

If you vote “yes” on Measure 2L, you support embedding collective bargaining rights for firefighters into Boulder’s city charter.

“Yes” votes believe that formal collective bargaining rights in the city charter will give firefighters a voice in their working conditions.

What a “No” vote means:

If you vote “no” on Measure 2L, you do not support embedding collective bargaining rights for firefighters into Boulder’s city charter.