HOOPS TAKES OVER PEARL STREET

By: Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

On a beautiful fall Friday night on Pearl Street, Josiah Sanders, a sophomore on the University of Colorado Boulder men’s basketball team, clinched the inaugural SLAMpede dunk contest by throwing down over CU Chancellor Jason Schwartz.

Minutes earlier, first-year Lauren Harris on the CU women’s basketball team sank 19 three-pointers to beat fellow first-year Alex Dickeson of the men’s team in the 3-point contest final. Fans, many of them in town for Family Weekend, cheered on every make.

The first-ever Pearl Street SLAMpede was held Friday, Oct. 16, in front of the Boulder County Courthouse. The event put Colorado men’s and women’s basketball teams on a pop-up court to showcase the teams to the community before the football team hosted the 11th-ranked Utah Utes the following night.

The free event was CU Athletic Director Fernando Lovo and his team’s pitch to the town: show up for the university’s basketball programs the same way they always have for Colorado football.

“Here’s my call to action… please come out and support these programs,” said Lovo. “When the event center is packed, when it’s loud, when we’re proud, and we’re screaming at the top of our lungs, it’s one of the most intimidating venues in all of the country.”

Lovo went on to say, “Our success is Boulder’s success, and Boulder’s is ours.

The SLAMpede is a progression of the Pearl Street Stampede, a 20-plus-year tradition of celebrating Colorado’s football program with a parade that starts at 6:45 p.m., where fans and the CU marching band follow a fire truck from 11th Street to the Boulder County Courthouse.

Once the men’s and women’s programs arrived at the pop-up court in front of the courthouse, Lovo had high praise for Colorado’s long-time basketball head coaches Tad Boyle and JR Payne, introducing Boyle as the winningest men’s basketball coach in CU history, and Payne as the second-most winningest coach on the women’s side.

Boyle continued Lovo’s messaging of connecting the broader Boulder community to Colorado’s basketball programs.

“Tonight’s about uniting the Boulder community with our basketball programs,” he said. “They’re gonna play their hearts out for you.”

Meanwhile, Payne told fans that the women’s team would make the Boulder community’s investment worth their while, “We’re gonna be pretty darn good.” “We can’t wait to have all of you at the event center,” she added.

Ross Moff, a CU football season-ticket holder since 1988, has heard plenty of pregame speeches and says he's been to the Stampede “since they started.”

“This is a great tradition in Boulder,” he said. “What CU is doing for the fan experience for both football and basketball is amazing.”

Other attendees were there for the music and family. Sean and Tracy Sweeney of Firestone made the trip to Boulder to watch their daughter, a third-year in the Golden Buffalo Marching Band’s color guard, perform.

Tracy said that she loves watching other Buff community members enjoy the show.

“I like to watch other people also enjoy watching the band. I like watching all the little kids running and entertaining the band too. That’s my favorite part,” she said.

Anna Salim of the Downtown Boulder Partnership told Boulder Weekly beforehand that success in the eyes of her organization would be defined as “good feedback from our business community.”

For at least two businesses on the 1300 block, the night delivered. “It was a very busy night for us,” said Ella Jacobson, a manager at Art Mart Gifts, an arts and crafts retail store directly across from SLAMpede’s pop-up court. “All Stampedes always bring in more business, but this weekend in particular, so many people come from out of town.” Chiri, the owner of Chiri’s Momo Delight cart, agreed with Jacobson’s assessment, stating his business was “a little better” than usual Stampedes.

Salim hopes that CU will make the SLAMpede an annual tradition, “I certainly hope that it works for them and that they decide that it’s worth continuing.”

Moff agreed wholeheartedly when asked whether SLAMpede should be annual.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Absolutely.”