Boulder County Boulder Vote 2026

Boulder Weekly’s Election Special 2026 debuts online

By Boulder Weekly Staff - Oct. 27, 2026
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Boulder Weekly’s digital Election Special 2026 offers a closer look at voter-related issues as the community prepares to head to the polls next Tuesday.

We provide a glimpse at democracy in action behind closed doors at Boulder County’s one and only ballot processing facility, where votes are meticulously counted under tight scrutiny.

Data centers continue to encroach on neighboring Front Range communities; we look at how far away they are from coming here. 

Fentanyl use, abuse and poisonings kill Boulder County residents each year; new legislation claims to provide an answer to the crises… but is it all just deceptive promotion?

Alpine-Balsam, Boulder’s controversial affordable housing development eleven years in the making, is in the news again as election day approaches. And climate change is rearing its head as evidenced by the fading Arapaho Glacier, which connects Indigenous homelands to Boulder’s early water system.

You’ll find interview-driven profiles for five of Boulder’s six mayoral candidates, as well as all 13 of its city council candidates, who are vying for just five seats.

It’s not all politics -  we also show you how Jack Kerouac’s legacy lives on in the voices of Boulder writers, and tell the story of an independent Longmont filmmaker who made a splash at the Telluride Horror Show in advance of the Sundance Film Festival’s arrival in Boulder in January 2027.

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