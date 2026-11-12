NATIVE ART, NATIVE HANDS

A pair of moccasins is displayed at Eagle Plume's Trading Post. The shop specializes in Native art, jewelry and cultural items created by Indigenous artists. Photo: from Facebook

A pair of moccasins is displayed at Eagle Plume's Trading Post. The shop specializes in Native art, jewelry and cultural items created by Indigenous artists. Photo: from Facebook

Nico Strange Owl is drawing Native artists and community members back to the mountains beneath Longs Peak

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

The assignment came in third grade, just before Thanksgiving, the way it does in elementary schools across the country: pick a tribe, write a report.

I went home and asked my dad who we were.

Blackfoot, he said.

The library book I checked out painted a brutal picture of a violent people, feared and disliked by other Indigenous nations. I remember carrying those pages home in my backpack, sick with the feeling that I had discovered something shameful.

When I told my dad, he paused.

His face settled into a long silence as he tried mentally to simplify a history contested, rewritten and misunderstood long before either of us were born.

He corrected the book. But what stayed with me wasn't the correction. It was the realization that something about who we were existed somewhere beyond the few facts either of us could easily reach for.

That conversation became the shape of my inheritance. Not a secret. Not a story deliberately withheld. Just fragments. Names without context. Histories interrupted. A relic here, a memory there. I have spent hours in libraries searching for scraps of my family that never made it intact to my generation.

Native lives cannot be contained within a single month. Throughout November, Boulder Weekly will publish stories exploring Indigenous art, history and contemporary life in Colorado and beyond. This story begins with Nico Strange Owl, whose work at Eagle Plume's Trading Post is helping reconnect Native artists and communities with their ancestral homelands in the mountains.

If you have a story to tell, or you know someone whose story should be told, write to me at [email protected]. I would like to hear from you.

The sales counter is shown inside Eagle Plume's Trading Post. The century-old business remains Native owned and mostly Native operated under Nico Strange Owl's leadership. Photo credit: Facebook

The door of Eagle Plume's Trading Post stops you before you even reach for the handle. Swirls of blue, deep as a mountain lake and bright as a summer sky, dance across the surface. Step through, and the shop opens like a held breath: Native jewelry and art cover every wall. Turquoise glints from glass cases. Beads passed through generations catch the light.

Nico Strange Owl sits at her home in Loveland, her cat Luna tearing at the chair beneath her. Above her head hangs a piece made by her grandmother, a member of her people's quilling society, its intricate work mounted on a slab of wood. The room feels warm, lived in, full with traces of family and history.

She tells me her family has carried a particular kind of loneliness, one born of distance from Native community. Her mother, Ann, felt it. Strange Owl felt it.

And Eagle Plume's, the century-old trading post tucked beneath Longs Peak, became the place where they found belonging.

Ann Strange Owl poses for a portrait. She began working at Eagle Plume's Trading Post after meeting Charles Eagle Plume and later helped her family take over stewardship of the business. Photo credit: Facebook

The family Charles found

By the time Strange Owl's family arrived in Colorado, they had already spent years searching for a place to belong.

Her parents married in Wyoming in 1960, when interracial marriage was still illegal in the state. Her father was Anglo, her mother Northern Cheyenne. Though their parents accepted the marriage, some relatives did not. A great-aunt offered Strange Owl's mother money and a train ticket home if she would agree to an annulment. On the reservation, other relatives simply pretended the couple did not exist.

"In Cheyenne Way, and a lot of natives do this, they banish them by looking through them," Strange Owl told me. "So that they weren't there."

The young couple left, first for California, then Berthoud. It brought them closer to family in Denver but farther from the Native cultural ties that had shaped her mother's life.

"There were no Natives to speak of in northern Colorado," Strange Owl said. "My mom was lonely for other Native people, which you get if you're not around native people."

Then someone pointed them toward a trading post tucked beneath Longs Peak.

"Go see this man, Charles Eagle Plume."

Strange Owl was 3 years old when her family first ventured into the mountains to meet him.

Charles became a fixture of family life. He joined them for holidays. They took him out to lunch. And eventually, he persuaded her mother to come work for him. Her husband joined during summers off from teaching. Eventually, their daughter did, too.

Passing the trading post

The building itself had already lived several lives.

Built in 1917 by Catherine Lindsay as part of a planned mountain town that never materialized, the building eventually became a trading post housing her collection of native jewelry. It later passed to Lindsay's unofficial "foster son," Charles Burkhart. Better known as Charles Eagle Plume.

Before his death in 1992, Charles Eagle Plume asked the Strange Owl family to continue operating the store and keeping it in Native hands. Photo credit: Facebook

Though not Native himself, Eagle Plume became a local fixture and the longtime steward of the trading post. As he grew older, however, he began thinking about the future of the store and who should shape its next chapter.

"When Charles met my mom and got to know my family, he asked us to take over the shop when he died because he wanted it to be in Native hands," Strange Owl said.

Charles died Sept. 8, 1992, at 6:20 p.m. Every year since, the Eagle Plume's family gathers at that exact hour for a champagne toast known as "Toast to the Ghost." Stories are told. Old friends return. New generations are folded into the circle.

Coming home again

After graduating from Colorado State University, Strange Owl followed her love of skiing west to Vail. Knowing where her passions lay, Charles sent her with inventory he typically kept in storage and put her in charge of managing Eagle Plume’s art in the mountains.

But beneath the beauty, something felt absent.

"I got culturally ill," she said. "Nothing against Vail. It's a wonderful place. But everybody is white. Everybody's between 20 and 60. When I was there, there were no people of color up there. And there certainly weren't any other Natives besides myself."

The feeling was immediate, but its roots ran deeper than Vail.

Strange Owl carries the Cheyenne name Esevoneme'ehne'e, Appearing Buffalo Woman, inherited from her great-great-grandmother, a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre. During the attack, Appearing Buffalo Woman was shot in the shoulder and fled with her infant son, hiding beneath a cut bank until the killing stopped. Both survived.

But Sand Creek did more than take lives. It fractured communities, scattering families and disrupting relationships that had anchored people to place, culture and one another. The loneliness Strange Owl felt in Vail, and the isolation her mother experienced after moving to northern Colorado, felt to her like echoes of that older rupture.

"You need other Native people around you," she said. "It's just part of that community, your tribal community, your family community and then the greater Native community here in Colorado."

Even while living in Vail, she never strayed far from Native art. A turquoise miner hired her. Artist relationships opened new opportunities. Time and again, the work led her back to Eagle Plume's and the relationships around it.

Looking back, Strange Owl sees a certain inevitability in the path she followed. In middle school, she wrote that she wanted to work with Native artists and Native art. Decades later, after every detour, that remained the work she was drawn to.

She returned to Eagle Plume's, and stayed.

"No matter what I've done, I've always ended up being pulled back," she said. "It's my fate, I guess."

Bringing Native people back

Today, Eagle Plume's is "totally Native owned and mostly Native operated."

"As a Native person, I consider myself a caretaker of both the shop and the collection," Strange Owl said. "I don't really feel like I own it. I feel like I'm just here to take care of it."

What she is preserving extends beyond the walls of the trading post.

As opportunities for Native artists have dwindled, Strange Owl has worked to ensure Eagle Plume's remains a place for Native art, culture and community. Keeping overhead low is part of that strategy. It allows her to bring Native artists to Boulder each summer through the shop's residency program, where they stay on site, sell directly to visitors and keep every dollar they earn. Eagle Plume's covers their lodging and takes no commission.

"For me, that fills my heart up," Strange Owl said. "To be able to help them and to be able to connect them with people."

That commitment to connection extends beyond the shop. Recently, Strange Owl and a friend launched the Blue Wing Foundation, a nonprofit named for her mother and granddaughter. Its mission is simple: bring Native people back to Boulder County and the Estes Valley.

Nico Strange Owl, far left, poses with members of a drum group during an event at Eagle Plume's Trading Post near Estes Park. Strange Owl now owns and operates the historic trading post. Photo credit: Facebook

Each January, that vision takes shape at the First Peoples Festival in Estes Park, which draws artists, dancers, filmmakers, designers and families for a weekend of celebration and exchange.

"There used to be [places for Native art], and I don't really understand what happened," Strange Owl said. "I'm hoping to be able to bring more Native artists to this area, to the mountains of northern Colorado."

In many ways, it is the same work she has been doing all along: supporting Native artists, creating space for cultural exchange and ensuring Native traditions remain visible in a region where they are often treated as part of the past.

What she's carrying forward

Strange Owl has spent much of her life trying to close that distance.

One afternoon, years before his death, Charles made a prediction.

"He looked at me and he said, 'My dear, one day you will have a son and he will run this store.'"

Strange Owl laughed it off.

"I thought, sure."

A few years after Charles died in 1992, she gave birth to a son, Dah'som. Raised among trading-post counters, display cases and visiting artists, he now works beside her, learning the business his mother once inherited.

Native jewelry and artwork are displayed inside Eagle Plume's Trading Post. The store hosts Native artists and serves as a gathering place for Indigenous culture in the Estes Valley. Photo credit: Facebook

Strange Owl knows she will not be the one carrying Eagle Plume's forever.

For a family shaped by generations of separation, Eagle Plume's became something more than a business. It became an answer.

"The goal," Strange Owl said, "is to bring Native people back to this land, back to Boulder County, back to the Estes Valley."

For more information, visit: eagleplumes.com