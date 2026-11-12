AT BOULDERMOD, HIGH SCHOOLERS ARE BUILDING AFFORDABLE HOMES FOR BOULDER RESIDENTS

Boulder Valley School District shop teacher Darrin Rasmussen, center, and student intern Rowan Cattau, right, review building plans with BoulderMOD student workers at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 19. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly.

Boulder Valley School District shop teacher Darrin Rasmussen, center, and student intern Rowan Cattau, right, review building plans with BoulderMOD student workers at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 19. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly.

A city-built factory run by Flatirons Habitat for Humanity is training students in construction while helping longtime Ponderosa residents buy new homes

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

Robby Erickson has lived in Boulder’s Ponderosa Mobile Home Park since 2011. This July, he traded his trailer for a new two-story house that he owns. According to Erickson, his mortgage is even a dollar less than the rent he used to pay.

A modular home built through the BoulderMOD project sits at Ponderosa Community Park in Boulder. Photo credit: City of Boulder

The house came from BoulderMOD, a 31,375-square-foot modular home factory located at 6500 Arapahoe Rd. The factory sits next to the Boulder Valley School District’s Apex Construction Trades classrooms, the district’s career and technical education center. Here, students gain real-world construction experience building modular homes – houses that are built indoors in sections before being trucked to a site, Ponderosa Park in this case, for assembly.

Ponderosa’s origins trace back to the 1950s as a summer stop for mostly affluent campers from the Midwest, said Habitat Executive Director Dan McColley. Because of its original purpose, the community never built proper infrastructure for full-time residents. As a result, sewer backups and water pressure problems became common. These issues came to a head during the 2013 September floods across Boulder County.

Dan McColley, executive director of Flatirons Habitat for Humanity, poses inside the BoulderMOD factory as volunteers build modular homes in Boulder on Oct. 16. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

In 2017, the city of Boulder bought the park for $4.2 million to preserve its affordability and replace its aging infrastructure. McColley said that the city has since invested roughly $6 million more into simply upgrading the park’s infrastructure – including sewer, water, roads and electricity.

With the BoulderMOD project, the focus has shifted to creating permanent, affordable homes that allow residents to build wealth through homeownership. According to the city's senior housing manager, Jay Sugnet, many of the homes in Ponderosa functioned as a "depreciating asset" for residents rather than a source of long-term equity.

The factory, built by the city in 2024 on land owned by the Boulder Valley School District, is operated by Flatirons Habitat for Humanity and staffed in part by BVSD students.

The BoulderMOD factory in Boulder. Photo credit: The Builder’s Daily

The building cost the city of Boulder $13 million to build. These funds came from federal and state grants, alongside private foundation grants and loans.

The modular houses are subsidized for income-eligible buyers. McColley said they cost about $380,000 to build, and families buy them for roughly $180,000 to $300,000 depending on income. Philanthropy and government grants cover the gap between the cost to build and the cost to buy.

The interior of the first floor of a modular home under construction at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 16. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

McColley said that the factory is designed to produce 30 homes a year. He’s expecting 19 this year, though, held back not by construction but by the bureaucratic hurdles of obtaining land to build on.

During the school year, McColley says that approximately 80% of the labor is carried out by BVSD high schoolers enrolled in the Apex Construction Trades program.

The student program is led by Darrin Rasmussen, the head shop teacher for the district, who said that there are about 42 juniors and seniors in the program, double his first year.

Darrin Rasmussen helps students assemble a section of a modular home at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 19. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

The elective course starts with safety, blueprint reading and construction math. After completing these trainings in the classroom, the students start to work 10 hours a week on the factory line, where they can simultaneously earn professional certifications. Many of these students go on to work professionally in construction following high school, or enroll in construction management programs around the country.

Rasmussen defines work in the factory for students as a place to hone their skills, not to learn the basics. “This is a place for them to practice everything versus learning for the first time,” he said.

According to Rasmussen, students see the program as a pathway to future careers, encouraging them to take it seriously.

“They’ve seen my students graduate and go get jobs straight at 18 and doing very well,” he said. “So, they see the opportunities that come from this, and they wouldn’t be here if they didn’t want to be. So they actually really thrive in this situation because they want to be taken seriously and want to excel in the program.”

One student in the program is Rowan Cattau, whose enrollment in the program was unintended.

“It’s kind of an accident that I ended up in this class because I was signed up for the automotive service, but the teacher retired,” he said. “There was room in here, and I ended up in here. I think it was pretty great that it happened, because now I think I’m gonna go into construction as a career. Really changed my future.”

Student intern Cattau, left, and BVSD instructor Rasmussen (right) talk with a student worker while building a modular home at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 19. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

Cattau, a current senior, was offered a paid internship by Habitat to lead his classmates and community volunteers after his junior year. He said the program has prepared him for a future in the construction field.

“Leading obviously the younger students, but also leading volunteers is a big part of my job here, so I’ve learned how to talk to people,” he said. “Last year was a lot of hands-on stuff, but then this year I’ve been learning more about the ordering and the inventory, the price management, that kind of stuff. So, I think that’s a lot of the stuff that you don’t get in a normal shop class.”

A BVSD student works on a section of a modular home during construction at the BoulderMOD factory in Boulder on Oct. 19. Photo credit: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

Once the finishing touches are put on the modular homes in the factory, they are transported to Ponderosa to be installed for future residents like Erickson.

Erickson said the process for purchasing a home wasn’t simple. “Buying a home isn’t the easiest process,” he said. “I had to jump through those hoops.”

But he is thankful for Habitat’s staff who helped him through it, “Everyone I dealt with was really nice, you know? Really helpful.”

Living in the home, he said, is quiet. The house is electric, and he said each unit will get its own solar panels and a car-charging hookup, which should make utility costs “almost free.” No neighbors are next door yet, but he expects the walls to keep the noise down.

“I’ve slept well here,” he said.

For Erickson, the impact of the program is evident.

“To sum it all up, it’s kind of been an opportunity of a lifetime,” he said.