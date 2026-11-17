A rider in the junior division wins her race at the 2026 Boulder Cup at the Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, on Nov. 14, 2026. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

A rider in the junior division wins her race at the 2026 Boulder Cup at the Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, on Nov. 14, 2026. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

The Boulder Cup brought kids, amateurs and UCI pros together for a weekend built on a shared love of bikes

By Lewis Jolly

Boulder Weekly

It’s an overcast and cold Saturday morning at Valmont Bike Park in Boulder, and a girl carrying a bike seemingly double her size is exhausted as she climbs a set of stairs named the “5280 Steps,” reaching exactly 5,280 feet above sea level. She’s in the middle of a race, but she still stops at the top to catch her breath.

All the while, strangers, not family or friends, cheered her on, hoping to encourage the next generation to love cycling the same way they do.

A rider in the junior division climbs the top step of the “5280 steps” during her rice while spectators cheer her on. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

This is the Boulder Cup, two days of cyclocross racing put on by Boulder Junior Cycling, a long-standing youth cycling program. The three-kilometer course used for the 2026 Boulder Cup is the same one used for the 2014 USA Cycling Cyclocross national championships.

The Cup ran Saturday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 15 and drew the full gamut of riders, from 6-year-olds to elite professionals.

The elite riders raced for a share of $18,000 in UCI prize money, plus ranking points that improve their standing and starting positions in future races. UCI, or the Union Cycliste Internationale, is the world governing body for competitive cycling, as recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

What cyclocross is

One of the race organizers and long-time BJC coach, Lester Pardoe, gives a quick-hitting description. “It’s basically a combination of road cycling and mountain biking,” he said.

The bikes look like road bikes at first glance, with drop handlebars and narrow, knobby tires. The course itself throws pavement, gravel, off-camber grass, sand pits, hurdles and two staircases that riders have to climb on foot, carrying the bike on their shoulder.

“It’s kind of everything possible to make it as difficult as it can be,” Pardoe said.

The sport originated in Europe when, “some crazy Belgian and Dutch guys came up with [cyclocross] to keep in shape in the off-season,” said Pardoe. Their main season is road racing, which takes place over the summer.

Gigi Gerchar, a BJC coach and former pro, offered two more comparisons.

“It’s a bunch of people ripping around bikes that really weren’t designed to do what they’re doing,” he said. “I like to describe it as the F1 of bike racing.”

Riders in the Men’s Open race fight for position off the line. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

For several riders, the Boulder Cup meant coming home.

23-year-old Lauren Zoerner was one of them. Zoerner grew up racing in Boulder and now lives in North Carolina. She came into the weekend ranked 52nd in the world by the UCI, and secured podiums on both Saturday and Sunday, finishing only behind the No.15 and No. 49 riders.

She races for her own privateer outfit, Corner Racing, which she started with her boyfriend. Based in North Carolina, Zoerner mostly competes in races on the East Coast, so racing in front of a home crowd was a welcome change.

“This weekend is somewhat of a home race,” she said. “My family is from here, so I’m just looking to have fun in front of my home crowd and catch up with all my old friends and family here.”

Dylan Haynes, a 19-year-old first-year at Colorado Mesa University, is earlier in his career. The Boulder native started racing at 10 for BJC and has already raced for Team USA juniors twice in Europe, including at the World Championships in Lievin, France, when he was 18.

Haynes appreciates cyclocross because “it evens out the playing field, because you have to be technically skilled and strong,” he said. “If you’re only good at one, you’re probably

not going to do too well.”

However, his long-term goal as a professional cyclist is road racing. “There’s a lot more of a future [in road racing] than in cyclocross,” he said.

Before the race, Haynes said he hoped to “walk away with a podium.” On Sunday, he did just that, placing third with a time of 1:03:24.

Saturday’s Elite Men’s winner was Eric Brunner, another cyclist whose roots are in Boulder. Brunner, a three-time national champion and the highest-ranked American in the world at No. 32, won Saturday’s race by over a minute. He took home the $1,612 purse and 80 UCI points, a big boost for his world ranking.

Valmont Bike Park. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

The Boulder Cup isn’t just for riders chasing rankings.

Alonzo Christensen drove from Spearfish, South Dakota, a nearly six-hour, 388-mile trek to race in the Men’s Open division.

Christensen has raced cyclocross for about 10 years, primarily in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, but never before in Colorado.

“I wasn’t expecting to do much cross this year,” he said, but the opportunity came up. “So I made the drive out here.”

Recently, he’s been focused on mountain-bike racing, which is much longer, with some races lasting longer than five hours, but he said that cyclocross remains his favorite.

“Cyclocross is probably my favorite still, but it’s a totally different, like, aspect because the races are so short, so the intensity’s so much higher,” he said.

Christensen said that Boulder felt familiar. “It feels a lot like most of the cross races I’ve been to,” he said, though the UCI draw meant “more people here, and that’s cool to see too.”

What drew riders from across North America to the Boulder Cup, at every level, was a shared love of bikes.

Riders in the junior division celebrate their podium finish together. Photo: Lewis Jolly/Boulder Weekly

It’s a feeling that Gerchar hopes to pass on to the kids he coaches at BJC.

“I don’t really care if you want to race; I just want you to ride bikes and know that it’s there,” he said. “It’s just such a dynamic tool to get you outside and having fun and whatever outlet that looks like is awesome.”