KING BUFFALO TO PERFORM UNRELEASED ALBUM FOR FIRST TIME AT FOX THEATRE THURSDAY

By Evan Borman

Boulder Weekly

King Buffalo will take the stage at the Fox Theatre in Boulder on Thursday, Oct. 29, for the opening night of their 2026 tour. The band will also perform at Bluebird Theater in Denver the following day.

“Doomsayer,” their first new album since 2022, will release on Friday, Dec. 4, and the Boulder audience will be first to hear it live. King Buffalo will be selling 50 vinyl copies per night at each concert for fans who want a copy before the official release.

King Buffalo is a three-piece heavy psychedelic rock band that formed in Rochester, New York in 2013 and amassed over 200,000 monthly Spotify listeners with three EPs and six full-length albums.

The trio includes vocalist and guitarist Sean Roa, bassist Dan Reynolds and drummer Scott Donaldson. The band has toured internationally for the last four years and built their reputation through live performances that break down physical boundaries in textured vibrations that cut to the core.

King Buffalo balances walloping guitar riffs with atmospheric melodies. “The mission statement, as far as how we sound is like a warm fuzzy blanket in space,” Roa said.

King Buffalo uses vintage equipment on stage to amplify instrumentals that sink the listener into a psychedelic state. Some of the musical effects include bass fuzz that sends physical vibrations up through the floor, delay-soaked guitar fabricating ethereal layers of hypnotic space, and tight drumming to anchor shifting time signatures.

“We keep the same ethos of wanting to have an enveloping sound that surrounds the listener,” Roa said. “When we were young, we liked playing loud music and liked having lots of weird noises. Especially early on, as a three-piece, our goal was that if someone had their eyes closed and were listening to us on stage it’d sound like there were more people in the band. We always wanted to sound bigger than a three-piece.”

Their innovative sound mixtures promise that no two shows sound the same and the band often extends song sections into spontaneous jams. Roa will break from guitar to keyboard and synthesizer to aggrandize sound and Reynolds distorts and modulates the bass.

“I wouldn’t say we’d ever be classified as a jam band in that sense. We’re not going to go on a total tangent but there are moments we build in where we get to play around a little bit. I like to throw in little things here and there even if it’s technically within the same structure as the original recording,” Roa said.

“Doomsayer” originated in early 2026 out of hours of jam sessions without an end in mind and was recorded entirely in a DIY recording studio and merchandise headquarters that the band built themselves. The music video for their latest single, “Vagabond” was filmed in the same studio.

“As a songwriter and producer, my goal with this record was to weed out any sort of unnecessary elements that didn’t need to be there. So it’s a little more direct than some of our other stuff,” Roa said. “I wanted to be as judicious as possible with it and really want to have a lot more intention with everything we were doing as a band.”

Roa’s direct approach to lyricism began in 2021 with the album “Burden of Restlessness,” during a period of intense emotional experiences. He believes “Doomsayer” to be their most straightforward and riff-driven project to date.

“I approached writing as a series of journal entries. I wasn’t writing with the goal of anyone hearing it and I did that a little bit with this album too,” Roa said. “Sometimes I have a tendency to hide behind really ambiguous metaphors. I’m trying to do a little less of that just because sometimes I feel like I use that as a crutch. I want to be a little more direct instrumentally and lyrically on this record.”

The freedom of writing songs without a destination to arrive at led to an album shaped by the band's experiences on the road and in their personal lives. The album cover designed by the artist See Machine informed the songwriting themes and imagery.

“I tend to always try to write lyrics from the perspective of a specific character,” Roa said. “Most of the album is sort of autobiographical but it’s also sort of hyperbolized and leaning into different aspects of whatever emotions I was feeling at a certain time.”

King Buffalo records a live jam session for hours at a time and Roa will build a song’s section around a bass line or drum pattern. Then Roa will mumble vocals and use syllables or noises to develop a general melody and theme. Donaldson will send him pages of lyrics based on themes and Roa will implement elements into the final lyrics.

Boulder will be the first audience to hear their new album come to life on stage and the November leg of the tour will be the first opportunity for audiences to hear “Doomsayer.”

“I can’t say enough how excited we are to play the new material. We’re really proud of our back catalog but we’ve been touring on it for a long time. Getting new material out there has been something we’ve all been itching for,” Roa said.

DOOMSAYER album cover