Inside the fight to save the Merc

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

JAMESTOWN | The Jamestown Mercantile — or the Merc, as most call it — is much more than a rustic old building. It is a sanctuary in the mountains that feeds people, shelters them from the elements and offers a warm and inviting space where no one is required to spend a dime to belong. It is the community's family room, creative heartbeat and compassionate embrace.

Nestled in the foothills, about 14 miles northwest of Boulder, this historic landmark has served as a gathering place for painters, musicians, poets, miners, travelers and dreamers for over a century. The wooden floors creak underfoot. The air smells like coffee, grilled onions and wood smoke. It feels like stepping back into a time when places were built for people, not profit.

Rainbow Shultz first walked through those doors as a hungry 20-something and had an almost physical reaction. Something shifted within her.

Hanging fabric lamps cast a warm, dim glow over mismatched chairs and old miner decor. A carved wooden orangutan watched over the room. It was a little dirty, and the people working there were always a little dirty, too. Shultz, now the owner of the Merc, said, "We're not trying to be something we're not. It resonated with me. Beautiful in its messy glory."

Built in 1892 as a post office and general store, the western-style building later served as a hall for the Odd Fellows - a fraternal organization that provided mutual aid and charitable relief - and was even rumored to house a roller rink upstairs. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989, it has weathered wildfires, economic downturns and the 2013 Colorado floods.

Through it all, the Merc remained constant. A place for the community to heal.

Today, the Merc is the only restaurant, bar and music venue in town, supporting the livelihoods of about 20 people. The menu changes with the day, offering burgers and open mics on

Wednesdays, a rotating international menu on Thursdays, date night specials on Fridays and brunch on Sundays.

Musicians play for free. Poets share their work. Families celebrate. Neighbors mourn. It is the beating heart of Jamestown.

The Merc is one of the last wild, community-based spaces left. "The Jamestown Merc has been a part of my life for over 50 years, and it's a local treasure and mountain gem,” said local resident Pam Leland. “It's richly woven into the culture of Jamestown, surrounding mountain hamlets and Boulder County. We need it, and now it needs us to keep it alive."

In a region where unique spaces are replaced by profit-driven enterprises, the Merc stands strong in its authenticity. Anyone can come and express themselves. It provides people with food, music and friendship and eases the growing isolation of modern life.

Shultz has owned and operated the cafe since 2010, but she does not own the historic building. That belongs to Loupee Burton Jr., who purchased the property in 2019. Now, Burton has decided to sell.

The community fears losing their beloved Merc to an outside investor. To prevent this, Shultz and five friends formed a nonprofit called The Jamestown Home for Wayward Artists, Pirates and the Somewhat Feral, a reflection of the establishment’s quirky, welcoming spirit. The campaign, Save the Merc, aims to help raise funds through various events happening over the course of the next several months.

Burton signed a letter of intent giving the group an exclusive contract to buy the property for $1.5 million by May 2027. Bank financing is not an option, meaning community support is the only path forward. Save the Merc has already received hundreds of donations from across the nation, ranging from $2 to $1,500, and has raised $119,000 thus far.

Locals are starting their own fundraising events, putting up signs and promoting the campaign on social media. "The Merc is here for everyone to come and express themselves, to gather, and people are showing up for the Merc in the same way it has for so many," Shultz said.

A large benefit concert is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Boulder Theatre. Buy a ticket. Invite your friends. Fill that theatre with love for this place.

Schultz is asking the community to tell everyone you know about the Merc.

Bring them there to feel the creaky floors. Let them hear the music echo off old wooden walls. Let them taste the food and feel the warmth of a community that refuses to let go.

The Merc survives because people show up, sharing their voices and their stories. Losing it would mean losing a piece of Boulder's soul. Saving it means preserving a sanctuary for generations to come.

That is worth fighting for.

A musician playing at The Merc. Photo courtesy of Rainbow Shultz

Outside of The Merc at night. Photo courtesy of Rainbow Shultz

A rainbow outside The Merc. Photo courtesy of Rainbow Shultz