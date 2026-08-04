Best of Boulder Voting Opens Soon: Celebrate Your Local Favorites

By Riggs Robertson

It’s time to show support for your local favorites! Best of Boulder is right around the corner, giving you the opportunity to vote for your favorite local businesses.

A great way to encourage votes for your business or show support for one of your favorite local businesses is by using the Best of Boulder logos. These promotional materials are available through this public Dropbox link, which you can access by clicking here: Best of Boulder 2026 logos

If there was ever a time to show off your good taste in shopping, dining, drinking establishments or cannabis, it’s now.

Each section is divided into categories, including health, home and garden, services and fitness, to name a few. Winners in each category will be featured in the Best of Boulder Magazine.

Categories are not limited to brick-and-mortar stores. There are also sections highlighting entertainment, culture and more. If there is a niche you are passionate about, there is a way to showcase that passion to the Boulder community.

Have an opinion about where the best garden gnomes are sold? Share it.

Know the best place to get a good ab workout? We want to hear about it.

Know the difference between authentic Italian cuisine and your neighbor Kenneth, who claims to be 1/16 Italian and insists he knows more about Italian food than anyone else, even though he couldn’t tell the difference between pasta vongole e pistacchi and melanzane tonnate? Share that, too.

Spreading the word about local favorites helps people discover things to do in Boulder, keeps shopping local and supports the community. Celebrating the hard work our neighbors put into their businesses helps ensure those establishments continue to thrive for years to come.

Look forward to the Best of Boulder's 2026 Ballot being announced soon!