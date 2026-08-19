7 things to do in Boulder this weekend: Aug. 21-23, 2026

Follow your nose and taste buds to Colorado’s top crop-based party, the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

Follow your nose and taste buds to Colorado’s top crop-based party, the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.

There are plenty of cool things to do this weekend in Boulder! Check it out and let us know if you went!

1. Drawing Club at BMoCA — Friday, Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Spend your Friday evening getting creative at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art's drawing club.

Event details via the Boulder Chamber calendar

2. Astronomy: The Shadows in Space — Friday, Aug. 21, 7:15-9:45 p.m.

Learn how solar and lunar eclipses work, then stick around for stargazing with telescopes provided by the Longmont Astronomical Society.

Boulder County event details and registration

3. Boulder Taco Fest — Saturday, Aug. 22

Tacos, craft beer, tequila, lucha libre wrestling, live music and family-friendly fun are all on the menu.

Visit Boulder event information

4. Poetry in the Parks: A Poetic Adventure — Saturday, Aug. 22

Head out on a literary scavenger hunt through Boulder’s parks and see if you can find the poet.

Find the event on the Boulder Chamber calendar

5. Boulder Farmers Market — Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Browse local produce and goods, grab something to eat and enjoy one of downtown Boulder’s classic weekend traditions.

Market and event information

6. Batty About Bats in Boulder County — Saturday, Aug. 22, 8-9 p.m.

Bring the family to Walden Ponds for a nighttime adventure exploring local bats and listening for their high-frequency calls with a bat detector. Registration is required.

Boulder County event details and registration

7. Explore the Agricultural Heritage Center — Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Take a slower Sunday and explore Boulder County’s agricultural history at the Agricultural Heritage Center.

Agricultural Heritage Center information