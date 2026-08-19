7 things to do in Boulder this weekend: Aug. 21-23, 2026

There are plenty of cool things to do this weekend in Boulder! Check it out and let us know if you went!
1. Drawing Club at BMoCA — Friday, Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Spend your Friday evening getting creative at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art's drawing club.
Event details via the Boulder Chamber calendar
2. Astronomy: The Shadows in Space — Friday, Aug. 21, 7:15-9:45 p.m.
Learn how solar and lunar eclipses work, then stick around for stargazing with telescopes provided by the Longmont Astronomical Society.
Boulder County event details and registration
3. Boulder Taco Fest — Saturday, Aug. 22
Tacos, craft beer, tequila, lucha libre wrestling, live music and family-friendly fun are all on the menu.
Visit Boulder event information
4. Poetry in the Parks: A Poetic Adventure — Saturday, Aug. 22
Head out on a literary scavenger hunt through Boulder’s parks and see if you can find the poet.
Find the event on the Boulder Chamber calendar
5. Boulder Farmers Market — Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Browse local produce and goods, grab something to eat and enjoy one of downtown Boulder’s classic weekend traditions.
6. Batty About Bats in Boulder County — Saturday, Aug. 22, 8-9 p.m.
Bring the family to Walden Ponds for a nighttime adventure exploring local bats and listening for their high-frequency calls with a bat detector. Registration is required.
Boulder County event details and registration
7. Explore the Agricultural Heritage Center — Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Take a slower Sunday and explore Boulder County’s agricultural history at the Agricultural Heritage Center.