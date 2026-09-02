CU Boulder Boulder News

Subaru crashes into parked cars at CU Boulder, driver seriously injured

By Maris Westrum - Sep. 2, 2026
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BOULDER, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was injured Wednesday morning after his Subaru Outback struck a median and several parked vehicles at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Williams Village parking lot, according to Boulder police.

Officers were called to 34th Street and Baseline just after 4 a.m., finding the Subaru on top of multiple parked vehicles. Investigators said the driver was traveling south on 34th Street north of Baseline at a high rate of speed when he struck the grass median, likely becoming airborne before crashing into vehicles in the parking lot.

Police estimate that 10 to 12 parked vehicles were damaged. None of the vehicles were occupied, and no other injuries were reported.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Traffic officers believe speed was a factor of the incident. authorities have not determined whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or who believes their vehicle may have been damaged is asked to contact Traffic Officer J. Harris at [email protected] and reference case No. 26-07811.

Authorities will release more information as the investigation continues.

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