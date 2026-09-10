Longmont advances longtime major downtown redevelopment plan

By Adam Steininger

Longmont City Council gave final approval Tuesday night, Sept. 8, to the key ordinances advancing the First Avenue and Main Street Transit Project.

First and Main Transit Project

On a series of second-reading votes, the council adopted the Urban Renewal Plan for the downtown site, authorized financing for a multi-story parking garage and cleared the remaining public sewer easements at 11 S. Main St.

The actions formally clear the path for construction of the transit hub and garage, which city staff says is targeted to begin in fall 2026 with a completion goal for summer 2027.

Staff and the Longmont Urban Renewal Authority have positioned it as a cornerstone of downtown revitalization and regional transit readiness. The city adopted a formal master plan for a transit station and revitalization around First Avenue and Main Street as far back as 2012.

Planning, property acquisition, design work and partnerships with RTD have continued steadily since then, with major land purchases around 2023 and 2024 in addition to design and construction agreements advancing in recent years.

Public comment during the hearing was light, with residents focusing mainly on the scale of the planned five-level parking garage. The three second-reading ordinances then passed unanimously.

Technology policy advisory board

Council also formally approved the creation of a new Technology Policy Advisory Board. The citizen advisory body will advise elected officials on emerging technology issues, including artificial intelligence, data privacy, surveillance systems and autonomous vehicles.

Several residents spoke about the importance of creating a technology board. “Safeguards” was a key term used by multiple speakers.

“We’ve been ahead of the curve on technology use for our community for years already. How we manage our data policies on data centers. All of these complement our educational and business investments as well. This board will help us keep up with, and hopefully get ahead of, as best as possible the fast-developing world,” Councilmember Matthew Popkin said.

Council spent time refining the language that outlines the board’s duties before voting unanimously to create the technology board. The amended wording clarifies the panel’s advisory role.

The city is recruiting as soon as next week, expected to begin accepting applications later this year and start its work in early 2027.

Support for Boulder County early childhood care and education ballot measure

During the meeting, there was a reconsideration of a resolution urging Longmont voters to support a Boulder County ballot measure in November that would raise property taxes by 2.579 mills to expand and lower the cost of childcare and preschool.

During public comments, a large group of residents, including mothers and child-care workers, spoke in favor of the measure. Councilmember Jake Marsing recused himself from the discussion and vote because of his prior involvement with the Brighter Start coalition that helped develop the proposal.

“I feel that people who are very passionate about this need to go out and inform the public rather than just the council, and I also feel that the public needs to do due diligence when they’re voting,” Councilmember Diane Crist, the only member in opposition, said. “So, I would like everyone to read very carefully what’s on the ballot.”

The resolution passed on a 5-1 vote.

Other business

In the closing hour, City Budget Manager Teresa Molloy and city employees presented a partial breakdown of the $547.5 million proposed city budget for 2027. Budget meetings are scheduled throughout the coming months, with a second reading budget adoption and appropriation ordinances scheduled on Dec. 1.

The Longmont City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center chambers. A study session is set for Sept. 15. Agendas and livestream links are posted on the city’s website and YouTube channel.