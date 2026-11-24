A woman at a protest to call attention to missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW). Photo: Jamie Zuccaro

A woman at a protest to call attention to missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW). Photo: Jamie Zuccaro

Colorado built a first-of-its-kind system to respond to missing and murdered Indigenous relatives. Four years later, families and advocates are asking whether it delivers the support it promised.

By Emily Bernard

Boulder Weekly

Bernadine Frost was 30 years old when she was found dead in a snow-covered Longmont alley in 1999. Police initially determined her death was not suspicious.

They were wrong.

The autopsy found she had been strangled.

But even after the cause of death was clear, justice did not come quickly. More than a decade passed before the man who killed her, Abel Lujan, was convicted.

The case would not end there. Years later, her niece, Daisy Bluestar, would become one of Colorado's most active advocates for families of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, helping others navigate the kinds of failures and frustrations her own family had endured.

Bernadine's story is not unusual.

Across the United States, Indigenous women experience violence at some of the highest rates in the country. Yet cases involving MMIR are frequently underreported, misclassified or left unresolved.

In Colorado, families and advocates spent decades filling the gaps themselves.

Eventually, lawmakers could no longer ignore them.

Colorado's answer was to build something that had never existed before: an office dedicated to missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, a statewide alert system and new mechanisms for reviewing cases. Four years later, the question is whether families feel the difference when they need help most.

THE PROMISE

Former state Sen. Jessie Danielson traces the origins of Colorado's Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to the COVID years, when she sat in a basement office making phone calls to Native leaders across Colorado and beyond.

She said historically, families were largely left to navigate MMIR cases on their own.

"It was all ad hoc, local, volunteer, family, tribal," Danielson said. "It was not formalized."

The goal was to replace that patchwork with a statewide response families could count on. The bill created two central pieces of infrastructure: the OMMIR and the Missing Indigenous Person Alert system. Together, they were designed to bring coordination, accountability and support to cases that had long depended on volunteers and families.

"There is hopefully immediate communication between local law enforcement, the attorney general, tribal police, CBI and the FBI," Danielson said. "We have this entity now that didn't exist before that is solely dedicated to addressing the crisis of MMIR."

Danielson describes the office as something built with the community rather than for it. Her hope, she said, was "to formalize a functional and respectful Native-led approach to this."

Monycka Snowbird, program director of Sweetgrass Advocacy and a founding member of the MMIR Task Force, stresses that advocates spent years building support for the legislation despite having no formal political infrastructure.

"It's also important to note that all of this policy initiative was accomplished by a grassroots effort. None of us were paid or are professional lobbyists," she wrote in an email.

HOW IT'S SUPPOSED TO WORK

On paper, the MIPA system moves quickly.

When an Indigenous person is reported missing and qualifies under Colorado law, law enforcement requests a Missing Indigenous Person Alert. Agencies generally have eight hours to request an alert for adults and two hours for children. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation then distributes the alert statewide.

But the alert was never meant to be the entire response.

The larger promise was coordination: law enforcement would investigate; alerts would spread information and OMMIR would help ensure families were not left to navigate the system alone.

That vision now sits with Matt Lunn, director of the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice, which houses OMMIR.

"I want to make sure that we are the best possible partner we can be in this space, that we're being responsive to the needs of the community and that we're proactively building relationships," he said.

OMMIR was not designed to investigate cases or act as a first responder. Instead, it serves as a bridge between families, tribal communities, law enforcement and support organizations.

"People know that they can call us, that we're a resource for them and that we will do everything we can to connect them with resources within their local community," Lunn said.

When a MIPA is issued, OMMIR receives the information and may engage with families or investigators depending on the circumstances. Lunn described that outreach as "case specific." In many ways, the debate that follows comes down to a question of expectations.

OMMIR defines its role as a connector.

Many families are looking for an advocate.

THE EXPECTATION GAP

OMMIR was built to create a more coordinated response for families. Advocates say the challenge is that many of the same obstacles that existed before OMMIR still exist today.

The architecture looks coherent from a policy perspective.

Families experience it as indiscriminate calls.

The MMIR Task Force at last year's Native American Heritage Month celebration hosted in the Governor's Mansion. From left to right: Daisy Bluestar, Monycka Snowbird, Raven Payment, Lynette Greybull, and unidentified attendee. Photo: Daisy Bluestar

For Daisy Bluestar, that distinction is personal. The co-chair of OMMIR's Community Volunteer Advisory Board and a member of the MMIR Task Force has spent years fielding late-night phone calls, organizing searches and helping families navigate law enforcement agencies, media attention and grief.

"I know what it's like to have a case go cold and to feel like nobody cares," Bluestar said. "So, I understand why families are so frustrated. I understand why they're so angry."

The frustration, advocates say, is not that the system doesn't exist. It's that important questions remain about how well it functions.

The law promises speed: eight hours for adults and two hours for children.

Yet when Boulder Weekly asked CBI for records showing whether those deadlines are being met, the agency provided no compliance data. CBI confirmed that MIPA logs track when alerts are issued and deactivated, but not when the original missing-person report was made. The OMMIR dashboard is populated automatically from CBI data.

The alerts are easy to count.

Whether they arrive on time is harder to know.

"Honestly, I don't think anybody is tracking that," Bluestar said. "I think it really takes everybody pushing law enforcement to get a MIPA out. I don't think that it comes naturally."

Even Danielson acknowledged the gap between design and practice.

"There have been times where I knew about a case days before anything was acted upon," she said. "Yeah, that's not how I wanted it to go and I'm the one that wrote it, right?"

For Monycka Snowbird, the issue goes beyond alert timing.

"The advantage of OMMIR being housed within the Department of Public Safety is that it has institutional access and leverage with law enforcement that grassroots organizations like the MMIR Task Force simply do not have," she wrote.

Four years after Colorado built its MMIR infrastructure, Snowbird believes the question is no longer whether the state recognizes the crisis.

"The community has already done an enormous amount of work to identify the problems and propose solutions," she said. "It is time for the state to follow through."

THE NUMBERS

Every alert represents a family waiting for news.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records obtained by Boulder Weekly, use of the MIPA has grown from roughly 47 alerts in 2023 to 69 in 2025 and 75 through October of this year. The alerts cluster along the Front Range. Some are now generated automatically through database flagging, a quiet acknowledgment that the old system depended too heavily on one officer recognizing one face.

But a growing number of alerts does not necessarily mean the system is reaching people sooner.

The uncertainty extends beyond timing.

Neither Denver Police nor the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tracks missing-person outcomes by Indigenous identity. That matters because the system begins with identification. Snowbird said Native identity is not always recorded accurately when reports are first taken. If a person is entered incorrectly, the automated MIPA process may never activate at all.

"The responsibility should not fall on families to understand how law enforcement databases work or to know which terminology will trigger an alert," Snowbird wrote.

Advocates say the burden often shifts downstream.

MMIR Task force MIPA report 2025. Photo: MMIR Task Force

The MMIR Task Force maintains its own case count and monitoring efforts. Bluestar said the group's numbers come directly from community and family reporting.

Even when cases are identified correctly, the clock is still running.

Denver said only its Missing and Exploited Persons Unit can submit MIPA requests to CBI. Before an alert can be issued, patrol officers and other personnel must recognize that a case qualifies, route it to the unit and, in some cases, contact family members to confirm Indigenous identity. The unit has not grown since the law took effect. Nine detectives and two sergeants staff it, but only one detective is primarily assigned to missing-person investigations.

For Snowbird, those realities point back to the same problem that advocates raised when the system was created.

"We need the existing systems to work, we need agencies to be accountable for their responsibilities, and we need families to see meaningful action when they ask for help."

A TEST OF ACCOUNTABILITY

In the winter of 2025, Colorado's newest MMIR accountability mechanisms faced their first real test.

Her name was Megan Trussell.

Megan Trussell was 18 years old, a freshman at the University of Colorado whose hair was dyed bright pink. One February night, she walked out of Hallett Hall in a pair of white platform sneakers and disappeared into the darkness beyond campus.

Megan Trussell smiling and holding a cat. Photo: Justice for Megan Project.

By Feb. 12, her mother, Vanessa Díaz, had reported her missing to the CU Boulder Police Department. She also called a close friend from high school who works in law enforcement and understands the machinery of missing-person cases.

The friend offered one piece of advice:

Ask for a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.

Díaz called CUPD and asked.

What she did not know, and would not learn for months, was that her request was sitting idle.

Under Colorado law, CUPD was required to request the alert from CBI within eight hours. According to CBI records, the department did not do so until 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 14, more than 48 hours after Díaz made the request. CBI issued the alert at 9:31 p.m.

The next morning, at 10:37, Megan was found in Boulder Canyon, lying on a rocky incline beneath two inches of snow.

By then, the alert had been active for less than fourteen hours.

"She was found, or her remains were found on Saturday morning," Díaz said, her voice heavy from a year of chasing answers. "So, even if they had done anything, by the time they got their feet moving, she had been found. That's a failure. I mean, to put it bluntly, that's a big failure."

Megan's death was initially classified as a suicide.

The Trussells appear to be exactly the kind of family Colorado's MMIR infrastructure was built to support.

Asked whether anyone from OMMIR reached out while Megan was missing to explain resources or offer support, Joe Trussell shook his head.

Díaz's answer was short.

"No."

The family says the silence extended beyond the search itself.

Díaz said no one explained what OMMIR's role would be in Megan's case, what support might be available to the family, or that Colorado law allowed them to request a review of certain Indigenous deaths ruled suicide or overdose. Díaz and Trussell said they do not recall ever being connected with advocacy groups, Indigenous organizations or other resources that might have helped them understand their options.

The family eventually learned about resources themselves.

More precisely, a friend's son living in Albania found the statute first.

"Nobody from the state government. Nobody from law enforcement. Boulder DA. Nobody let us know that that statute was out there," Díaz said. "We found that independently."

OMMIR has a different perspective.

Lunn said the office is notified whenever a MIPA is issued and works to engage families proactively "when possible and appropriate." In Megan's case, he said, the Trussells were invited to the OMMIR office when the review process began. He and OMMIR leadership met with them in person there. Because CBI was conducting the review, CBI became the family's primary point of contact.

For the state, the meeting represented engagement.

For the Trussells, it came after the search, after the alert and more than ten months after Megan disappeared.

"I wish they had reached out to me initially, like when it was first ruled suicide, to tell me about that part of the law," Díaz said. "I wish they would just have been a little bit more proactive instead of reactive."

During the interview, Díaz and Trussell spoke with the exhaustion of parents still carrying a case that has never left their shoulders. Yet each frustration seemed to sharpen rather than diminish their resolve.

Trussell said the family's hopes ultimately collided with the limitations of the system itself.

"The spirit of the law is great, and it's important and it's necessary," he said. "The details of the law are not great."

Asked how many Indigenous people she had spoken with through the entire ordeal, Díaz paused.

"None that I'm aware of."

By the end of the conversation, Díaz's daughter, a recent CU graduate, arrived with pies for her mother. For a moment, the discussion drifted toward ordinary family life before finding its way back to Megan.

Díaz's final assessment landed with the weight of someone who had spent a year searching for answers.

"It's just agency after agency, and people who can do the right thing who just choose to not do the right thing."

WHAT COMES NEXT

When Bernadine Frost was killed in 1999, Colorado had no MMIR office, no alert system and no Indigenous-led review process. Families and advocates were largely left to navigate the consequences on their own.

Years later, her niece, Daisy Bluestar, would become one of the people helping other families do exactly that.

Colorado eventually built the infrastructure advocates had demanded. There are now alerts, dashboards, case reviews and a state office dedicated to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.

But infrastructure is not the same thing as accountability. It is not the same thing as trust. And it is not the same thing as ensuring families receive the support they need when a loved one disappears.

"Families should not have to fight to be heard or repeatedly explain why their loved one's case deserves attention," Snowbird said.

Protestors stand with signs advocating for MMIR. Photo: Broken Shade Photo

Jessie Danielson says the Native women who helped build Colorado's MMIR infrastructure never viewed its creation as the finish line.

"This isn't the end. We see this as the beginning," they told her.

More than two decades after Bernadine Frost's death, advocates are still asking many of the same questions that inspired Colorado's MMIR laws in the first place: Who is being counted? Who is being heard? And what happens when systems fail the families depending on them?

Trussell's conclusion was both bitter and hopeful.

"It's too late for us," he said. "But the next people who come down the line should not have to go through the nightmare that we just went through."