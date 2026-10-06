BoCo mails ballots as election nears

BOULDER | Registered voters for the November mid-terms should see ballots in their mailboxes this week.

The Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office started mailing out ballots on Friday, Oct. 2, to registered voters. If you haven’t registered yet – there’s still time. Colorado voters have up to election day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, to register and vote.

Ballots will continue to be mailed out each Friday in rolling batches as voter registrations come in. If you’ve moved, you can update your voter registration with your new address, and the clerk’s office will void the ballot mailed out to your old address and issue one to your current address.

Boulder County’s Mircalla Wozniak said to be sure to register or change your address on the Colorado Secretary of State Voter Registration website (see “Click Here” for web address) before Oct. 26 if you want the ballot to be mailed to you. After that date, you’ll need to either pick up your ballot or vote in person at a voting center.

Ballot drop boxes also opened on Oct. 2 (see “Click Here” for a link to the locations in Boulder County). The clerk’s office recommends that you mail your ballot by Oct. 26. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to count.

There are about 230,000 active registered voters in Boulder County. That breaks down to ballots going out to 140,00-150,000 households. Most of the votes come back in through the drop-off ballot boxes.

Voting in person starts Oct. 19, at three locations in Boulder County. Additional polling places will open in phases leading up to the election and on election day.

This is the first year that the county is mailing out Spanish language ballots. They are also doing tours of the ballot processing center, allowing voters to learn about the election process.

“We really want to instill confidence in the election administration across the country,” Wozniak said about the tours. She is hoping that over 500 people take the tours, which was the number of participants in 2024.

They also plan to hold Election Champion Trainings. Wozniak said those are community events meant to educate the public on the election process.

“Think of it as Election 2.0,” Wozniak said.

The Boulder Weekly’s Voter Guide will publish online on Thursday, Oct. 22. Covering the candidates and issues, the guide will offer comprehensive insight to all that affects Boulder residents.

Click here:

Boulder County Elections: https://bouldercounty.gov/elections/

Colorado Voter Registration: https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml

Boulder County Sample Ballot: https://bouldercounty.gov/elections/ballot-information/

Ballot Dropoff Boxes and Voting Locations: https://bouldercounty.gov/elections/information/voting-locations/

Boulder County Ballot Processing Center Tours: https://bouldercounty.formstack.com/forms/boulder_county_elections_ballot_processing_center_tours